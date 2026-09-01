Erste's price squeeze pushes out fast money from €1.5bn dual trancher

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FIG
Senior Debt

Erste's price squeeze pushes out fast money from €1.5bn dual trancher

Atanas Dinov
September 01, 2026 07:25 pm

◆ Rising investor sensitivity due to tight unsecured FIG spreads ◆ Deal centred around real money orders after hitting €4.5bn peak book ◆ Hardly any concession left on shorter tranche, minimal on longer one

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FIGSenior DebtErste Group BankEuro
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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