Erste's price squeeze pushes out fast money from €1.5bn dual trancher
◆ Rising investor sensitivity due to tight unsecured FIG spreads ◆ Deal centred around real money orders after hitting €4.5bn peak book ◆ Hardly any concession left on shorter tranche, minimal on longer one
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