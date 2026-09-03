Tennet NL builds out SSA curve with €2.5bn dual trancher
◆ 'New SSA on the block' returns after six months ◆ Two more green bonds added to euro curve ◆ Pricing flat to fair value, 'consistent' spread to Dutch govvie achieved
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