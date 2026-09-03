Hamburg Commercial lands its first ship covered since early 2024 at 25bp

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 161 Farringdon Rd, London EC1R 3AL. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions | Cookies
Covered Bonds

Hamburg Commercial lands its first ship covered since early 2024 at 25bp

Luke Jeffs
September 03, 2026 02:38 pm
Hamburg Speicherstadt, Hamburg, Germany, Europe

◆ Issuer happy with tight spread ◆ Short-dated tenor helped, according to a banker ◆ Treasurer said HCOM may issue one mortgage covered next year

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Covered BondsBarclaysDanske BankDeutsche BankJefferies LLCNatixis
LJ
Luke Jeffs
Gift this article