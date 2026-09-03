Hamburg Commercial lands its first ship covered since early 2024 at 25bp
◆ Issuer happy with tight spread ◆ Short-dated tenor helped, according to a banker ◆ Treasurer said HCOM may issue one mortgage covered next year
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