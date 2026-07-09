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Issue 1965

Top Stories
High grade and crossover bonds
Reverse Yankees line up next surge in euro corporate bond market
Seattle, WA, USA. 19th June, 2026. A Team USA fan waves the US flag as the team leaves the field after the FIFA World Cup soccer match between Australia and USA in Seattle, WA. Team USA defeated Australia 2-0. Steve Faber/CSM/Alamy Live News
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Italy ends public dollar hiatus with $6bn triple-trancher

Busy Roman street. Victor Emanuele Monument, Rome, Italy.
Addison Gong, July 07, 2026
Supras and agencies
KfW on four-way calculus behind $6bn dual tranche
Sarah Ainsworth, July 09, 2026
Supras and agencies
EFSF navigates secondary widening with pre-summer tap
Addison Gong, July 09, 2026
Supras and agencies
IFC prices euro debut through its dollar curve
Sarah Ainsworth, July 08, 2026
SSA
EU kicks off busiest ever second half with €11bn blockbuster
Addison Gong, July 07, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

UK steps ahead with more efficient tweaks to bank capital buffers

General view of the Bank of England, the Royal Exchange and Bank Junction in the City of London, the capital's financial district, as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of England?s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) drop new diversity
Atanas Dinov, July 09, 2026
FIG
BFCM sets record as Yankee FIG front-loads
David Rothnie, July 09, 2026
Senior Debt
Jefferies returns to euros in bid to become more frequent issuer
Atanas Dinov, July 08, 2026
Senior Debt
Deutsche Bank attracts huge demand for €1bn senior non-preferred
Flynn Nicholls, July 07, 2026
Senior Debt
Lloyds increases UK bank opco volume in euros
Atanas Dinov, July 06, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Paragon finds demand for novel sterling buy-to-let covered deal

Housing in North Solihull.
Flynn Nicholls, July 08, 2026
Covered Bonds
Bank of Montreal lands second dollar covered bond in three months
Luke Jeffs, July 06, 2026
Securitization
CLOs Europe

Hybrid CLOs floated to solve arbitrage puzzle

Mature man making fruit smoothie with blender in kitchen
Thomas Hopkins, July 09, 2026
ABS US
Robinhood premarketing first credit card ABS deal
Chadwick Van Estrop , July 09, 2026
ABS Europe
Enpal adds solar and heat pump ABS to busy pipeline
Tom Hall, July 08, 2026
ABS Europe
Lendable tests demand for UK consumer ABS debut
Tom Hall, July 07, 2026
CLOs Europe
Diameter prints second ever euro CLO
Thomas Hopkins, July 09, 2026
Corporate Bonds
SSA MTNs and CP

Corporates tap MTNs for opportunistic funding before summer lull

BERLIN, GERMANY - 19 MAY 2018: Valentino luxury bags in a store display in KDW Mall
Diana Bui, July 09, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Investors baulk at Amazon’s $25bn surprise package
David Rothnie, July 09, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Real estate companies flood euro bond market
Diana Bui, July 09, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Tennet Germany raises €3.5bn in euro debut to fund capex surge
Diana Bui, July 07, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Babcock’s defence focus drives demand for £250m deal
Diana Bui, July 08, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Bankers expect more cheap lending as competition bites

long empty road NL resized575 alamy.jpg
Martin Miraglia, July 09, 2026
Syndicated Loans
EBRD report flags increasing NPL volumes in CEE as ratio hits historic low
Martin Miraglia, July 08, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Germany's Ista tightens financing costs with €1.55bn refi
Martin Miraglia, July 06, 2026
CLOs Europe
Carlyle prints CLO in strong week for issuance
Thomas Hopkins, July 08, 2026
CLOs Europe
Sound Point refis all tranches of 2024 CLO except single-Bs
Thomas Hopkins, July 07, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Hungary brings first bonds of post-Orban era

GlobalCapital Hungary dual bond issue 001.jpg
George Collard, July 06, 2026
Emerging Markets
Bulgaria builds hefty book in first issuance as Eurozone member
George Collard, July 07, 2026
Emerging Markets
SRC's third two-part sukuk draws a jumbo book
George Collard, July 07, 2026
Emerging Markets
MBH Bank scores another senior preferred for €500m
George Collard, July 09, 2026
Emerging Markets
Commercial Bank of Dubai 'relaunches' to take $550m AT1
George Collard, July 08, 2026
Equity
Equity

SMAG prices IPO at low end as investors stay selective on defence

Modern military ship radar station against the sky
Dominic Plaskota, July 09, 2026
Equity
Strong interest for Infracore IPO as Swiss market gathers momentum
Dominic Plaskota, July 08, 2026
Equity
Meiji Yasuda raises €481m with Talanx share sale
Dominic Plaskota, July 08, 2026
Equity IPOs
Intercity parent raises $105m in Istanbul IPO
Dominic Plaskota, July 06, 2026
People and Markets
People and Markets

UBS crowns Mulderrig new global head of syndicate

UBS bank sign, Bern, Switzerland. Charles Lupica
Francesca Young, July 09, 2026
SSA
Canada and European countries rally in creation of DSR Bank
Addison Gong, July 07, 2026
GC View
The Bank of England can deepen sterling's SSA bid, but it cannot lengthen it
Sarah Ainsworth, July 07, 2026
People News
HSBC strengthens Saudi team with trio of hires
Dominic Plaskota, July 07, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Berenberg faces uncertain future after ousting of IB architects

Privatbank Berenberg in Stuttgart. // 01.08.2025. Stuttgart, Baden-Wurttemberg, Deutschland *** Privatbank Berenberg in Stuttgart 01 08 2025 Stuttgart, Baden Wurttemberg, Germany
David Rothnie, July 09, 2026