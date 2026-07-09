Issue 1965
Top Stories
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Market participants have highlighted drop in Uzbek bond volumes this year
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Investors look to pick winners as new technologies shake up the market
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Spreads expected to remain ‘well anchored’ in coming weeks despite this week’s blip
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KKR is securitizing PayPal loans in a deal that could be template for the asset class
Leader
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Uzbek issuance has fallen to near zero after a busy few years
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The novelty of these jumbo deals could wane as hyperscalers repeatedly hit the market
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets