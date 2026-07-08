Babcock’s defence focus drives demand for £250m deal

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Babcock’s defence focus drives demand for £250m deal

Diana Bui
July 08, 2026 01:49 pm

◆ UK defence company returns after seven year absence ◆ Sticky book as investors seek rare sterling supply from the sector ◆ Deal pays only small single digit concession

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Diana Bui
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