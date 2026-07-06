Lloyds increases UK bank opco volume in euros
◆ Rare format from issuer amplifies trend of UK lenders printing opco debt ◆ Arrives amid demand for debt from national champions ◆ Follows equivalent senior preferred bonds from French banks
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