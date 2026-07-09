Real estate companies flood euro bond market
◆ Mileway debuts in euros with €1.5bn dual tranche ◆ European Outlet Mall Venture and Vesteda print green bonds ◆ Borrowers return as sector refinancing cycle turns back to unsecured debt
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