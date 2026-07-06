Bank of Montreal lands second dollar covered bond in three months

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Covered Bonds

Bank of Montreal lands second dollar covered bond in three months

Luke Jeffs
July 06, 2026 05:50 pm
Old Quebec, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, North America

◆ Canadian issuer tightened spread by 2bp ◆ Bank's seventh tranche of covereds of 2026 ◆ BMO has placed dollar euro and sterling covereds since January

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