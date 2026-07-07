Tennet Germany raises €3.5bn in euro debut to fund capex surge

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Tennet Germany raises €3.5bn in euro debut to fund capex surge

Diana Bui
July 07, 2026 05:57 pm

◆ 'Largest' corporate EuGB and German utility debut in euros ◆ Transmission operator plans €67bn of capex in 2026-2030 ◆ Peak combined demand surges past €22.2bn

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Diana Bui
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