Issue 1963
Top Stories
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Growing investor base fuels record year for corporate Kangaroos
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Credit quality of loans in CLO portfolios becomes increasingly important following the first CLO 2.0 liability impairment
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Banks are well advanced with funding, but spreads could encourage pre-funding of subordinated capital
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Smaller orders, missing hedge fund bids as market exits ‘white-hot’ phase and soon to switch to holiday mode
Leader
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CLO mezzanine investors are paid high spreads precisely because impairments are a possibility
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UK government can find direction by being determined on defence and green growth
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
People and Markets
Coben The Contrarian