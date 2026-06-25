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Issue 1963

Top Stories
ABS Europe
First European fibre securitization could arrive within 18 months
Fibre Optics
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

Scotland picks four bookrunners for inaugural 'Kilt'

The Scottish Saltire flying outside a tourist souvenir shop in Edinburgh's Old Town.
Addison Gong, June 25, 2026
SSA
‘The more boring, the better’ for EU as second half funding plan comes to light
Addison Gong, June 24, 2026
Sovereigns
Denmark scores ‘a great success’ in only syndicated bond of 2026
Addison Gong, June 25, 2026
Supras and agencies
KfW plays careful game in last euro benchmark before summer
Addison Gong, June 25, 2026
Supras and agencies
Cades signs off 2026 funding with €2.5bn as hedge funds sit out
Sarah Ainsworth, June 23, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

Yankee banks grab dollar records

Woman hand squeezes dollar bills against grey background.
David Rothnie, June 25, 2026
Primary Market Monitor
FIG new issue premiums drift wider as demand wanes in June
Flynn Nicholls, June 23, 2026
Senior Debt
BBVA goes out alone with senior non-preferred issue
Flynn Nicholls, June 25, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Athora attracts demand for tier two after entering UK market
Flynn Nicholls, June 24, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Erste navigates 'hesitant' FIG market with AT1
Flynn Nicholls, June 22, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Overseas issuers seek diversity with rare sterling covered bonds

Two buoys marking the navigation channel. Lights reflected on the water on a calm evening in winter. The sea is pale blue.
Luke Jeffs, June 25, 2026
Covered Bonds
Israel proposes first rules for covered bond issuance
Luke Jeffs, June 25, 2026
Covered Bonds
Bank of Montreal offers rare fixed rate sterling covered bond
Luke Jeffs, June 24, 2026
Covered Bonds
Standard Chartered lands first sterling covered bond
Luke Jeffs, June 23, 2026
Covered Bonds
Achmea Bank prints covered bond despite 'reluctant reception'
Luke Jeffs, June 23, 2026
Securitization
RMBS Europe

Balbec buys Funding 365 as banks look to fund sponsor-backed lenders

Small walk bridge
George Smith, June 25, 2026
ABS US
Griffin brings aircraft ABS after buying Tailwind 2019 e-notes
Chadwick Van Estrop , June 25, 2026
ABS Europe
Ford Bank returns with German auto ABS
George Smith, June 25, 2026
CLOs Europe
Bridgepoint prints second euro CLO this year
Thomas Hopkins, June 25, 2026
ABS US
FirstLight Fiber gets sub-200bp spread on seniors of ABS debut
Chadwick Van Estrop , June 24, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

SpaceX blasts off with dollar debut as record tumbles

Olly Copplestone cartoon for GC SpaceX bond debut 26Jun26.jpg
David Rothnie, June 25, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Schneider Electric squeezes spread on €1.5bn dual trancher
Diana Bui, June 25, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
NTT rings across currencies in jumbo trade
Diana Bui, June 24, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Air France KLM, Suez find demand for euro deals
Frank Jackman, June 25, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Acea's debut blue bond electrifies euro market
Diana Bui, June 23, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Iceland's Laxey raises €220m syndicated loan to expand salmon farm

Atlantic salmon from Alamy 23Jun26 575x375
Martin Miraglia, June 23, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Investec Bank plc adds 15 banks to $300m term loan refinancing
Martin Miraglia, June 24, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Cboe Clear Europe extends €1.2bn revolving facility for 364 days
Martin Miraglia, June 25, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Fewer PPs but little change in public pipeline as CEEMEA enters second half

Abu Dhabi skyline from above with skyscrapers traveling in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
George Collard, June 25, 2026
Emerging Markets
Turkey turns to sukuk for fifth piece of 2026 funding
George Collard, June 25, 2026
Emerging Markets
Slim concession for Mexico as it breaks dollar record
George Collard, June 23, 2026
Emerging Markets
Dukhan AT1 lands ultra-tight yield
George Collard, June 24, 2026
Emerging Markets
Burjeel brings debut sukuk yield close to 7%
George Collard, June 24, 2026
People and Markets
People News

Petno becomes sole head of JP Morgan CIB in succession reshuffle

Dimon, Jamie (JP Morgan) in 2025 from Alamy 25Jun26 575x375
Jon Hay, June 25, 2026
Market News
UK bond trading enters new age of transparency as consolidated tape is launched
Jon Hay, June 22, 2026
People News
Mizuho promotes Zamorano to run CIB Europe
Jon Hay, June 25, 2026
People News
Deutsche hires Crédit Agricole bond banker
Francesca Young, June 24, 2026
People and Markets
Hungary's AKK appoints new CEO
George Collard, June 22, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Putting the team back together: Raghavan’s new swarm to take on JP Morgan

Raghavan, Viswas (JP Morgan, then Citi) in 2022 from Alamy 25Jun26 1000x666
David Rothnie, June 25, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
Coben the Contrarian

Capital markets while the world is watching

spacex_alamy3ENT6A2.jpg
Craig Coben, June 22, 2026