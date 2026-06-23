Achmea Bank prints covered bond despite 'reluctant reception'
◆ Dutch bank is a regular covered bond issuer ◆ Issuer's tightest spread since October 2024 ◆ Deal's 'reluctant reception' was 'a bit of a pity', says banker
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