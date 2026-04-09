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Issue 1952

Top Stories
Emerging Markets
Gulf borrowers set to keep funding privately as bond costs will stay high
Middle East countries on a world map with focus on Saudi Arabia Iraq and Iran, representing regional geopolitics and international territory. High qua
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Finland grabs size with new 10 year syndication

flag of Finland flying in the wind
Sarah Ainsworth, April 09, 2026
Supras and agencies
KfW draws over €15bn book for euro return
Sarah Ainsworth, April 09, 2026
Supras and agencies
CEB seizes good window for social inclusion landmark
Addison Gong, April 09, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
Ontario revives dollar SSA issuance with 'epic' deal
Addison Gong, April 09, 2026
Supras and agencies
French agency Unedic gets size done in €3bn social deal
Sarah Ainsworth, April 09, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Senior Debt

Ceasefire talk prompts FIG dollar funding rush as Mizuho shines

Logo of Mizuho Bank on their headquarter building in Otemachi, Tokyo on November 25, 2022.
David Rothnie, April 09, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Lloyds restarts benchmark G3 bank capital issuance in Europe
Atanas Dinov, April 09, 2026
Senior Debt
'Brave' Belfius uses an advantageous market opening to land an 'amazing' senior deal
Atanas Dinov, April 07, 2026
Senior Debt
Société Générale rides ceasefire 'tailwind' to raise large non-preferred funding
Atanas Dinov, April 08, 2026
GC View
Sometimes the late bird catches the worm
Atanas Dinov, April 08, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Banco Santander Totta lands covered tight to German peers

Lisbon.png
Luke Jeffs, April 09, 2026
Covered Bonds
KEB Hana Bank brings first covered bond since January 2025
Luke Jeffs, April 09, 2026
Covered Bonds
Commerzbank lands second dual trancher of 2026
Luke Jeffs, April 09, 2026
Covered Bonds
Crédit Mutuel Home Loan lands solid covered on busy second day
Luke Jeffs, April 09, 2026
Covered Bonds
Sparebanken Norge Boligkreditt's fast start pays off post-ceasefire
Luke Jeffs, April 08, 2026
Securitization
Market News

GB Bank funded US lender backed by its owner ‘on arm’s length basis’

Brook St Mayfair London from Alamy 8Apr26 1000x666
George Smith, April 08, 2026
CMBS
KKR prices $475m green securitization of Icona campus in San Francisco
Pooja Sarkar, April 09, 2026
CLOs Europe
CLO resets slow as higher spreads persist
Thomas Hopkins, April 08, 2026
ABS Europe
Waterfall grows its backing for PremFina to £100m
George Smith, April 09, 2026
ABS Europe
Bank11 adds to German activity with €500m auto loan ABS
Tom Hall, April 09, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

General Mills and Engie turn up heat in corporate hybrid market

General Mills Canada head office in Mississauga, Canada
Diana Bui, April 09, 2026
Corporate Bonds
Solid credits keep US bond supply ticking over before blackouts
David Rothnie, April 09, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
IG corporate bond market roars back on Iran ceasefire rally
Diana Bui, April 08, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Corporate bond market on hold as Hormuz deadline approaches
Diana Bui, April 07, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Hungary election offers chance to unlock frozen EU funding

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance wave to the audience at the end of a pre-election rally in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
George Collard, April 09, 2026
Emerging Markets
Democratic Republic of Congo slashes yields on Eurobond debut
George Collard, April 09, 2026
Emerging Markets
Poland takes size with CEE market reopener
George Collard, April 08, 2026
Emerging Markets
Mauritius Commercial Bank takes $400m in return to bond market
George Collard, April 09, 2026
Emerging Markets
Slovenia plans annual Panda issuance to tap 'big pool' of Chinese banks
George Collard, April 07, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

M&A revival holds as corporates keep pursuing deals despite war

Lamar, Kendrick from Alamy 9Apr26 1000x666
David Rothnie, April 09, 2026