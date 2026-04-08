Société Générale rides ceasefire 'tailwind' to raise large non-preferred funding

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Société Générale rides ceasefire 'tailwind' to raise large non-preferred funding

Atanas Dinov
April 08, 2026 05:46 pm

◆ French bank swiftly acts after spreads tighten following ceasefire rally ◆ Fair value spread returns to pre-war level ◆ Bank pays small new issue premium

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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