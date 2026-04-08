Société Générale rides ceasefire 'tailwind' to raise large non-preferred funding
◆ French bank swiftly acts after spreads tighten following ceasefire rally ◆ Fair value spread returns to pre-war level ◆ Bank pays small new issue premium
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts