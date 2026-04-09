Lloyds restarts benchmark G3 bank capital issuance in Europe

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Lloyds restarts benchmark G3 bank capital issuance in Europe

Atanas Dinov
April 09, 2026 09:06 pm

◆ UK lender chooses home market for first major bank capital deal in sterling or euros in nearly two months ◆ Similar absence of unsecured FIG issuance ◆ Tier two best positioned for sterling restart, says lead

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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