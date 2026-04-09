Lloyds restarts benchmark G3 bank capital issuance in Europe
◆ UK lender chooses home market for first major bank capital deal in sterling or euros in nearly two months ◆ Similar absence of unsecured FIG issuance ◆ Tier two best positioned for sterling restart, says lead
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts