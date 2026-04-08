IG corporate bond market roars back on Iran ceasefire rally
◆ US-Iran ceasefire lifts market sentiment ◆ Hochtief, Verbund draw strong demand in the belly of the curve ◆ SoftBank, Naver, General Mills join swelling pipeline
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts