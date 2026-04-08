IG corporate bond market roars back on Iran ceasefire rally

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IG corporate bond market roars back on Iran ceasefire rally

Diana Bui
April 08, 2026 05:19 pm

◆ US-Iran ceasefire lifts market sentiment ◆ Hochtief, Verbund draw strong demand in the belly of the curve ◆ SoftBank, Naver, General Mills join swelling pipeline

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Diana Bui
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