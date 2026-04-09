General Mills and Engie turn up heat in corporate hybrid market
◆ General Mills debuts €1.7bn Reverse Yankee hybrids ◆ Engie raises €2.06bn-equivalent across euros and sterling ◆ Sub/senior spreads stay modest on Engie's euro tranches
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