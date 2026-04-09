General Mills and Engie turn up heat in corporate hybrid market

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Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

General Mills and Engie turn up heat in corporate hybrid market

Diana Bui
April 09, 2026 04:19 pm

◆ General Mills debuts €1.7bn Reverse Yankee hybrids ◆ Engie raises €2.06bn-equivalent across euros and sterling ◆ Sub/senior spreads stay modest on Engie's euro tranches

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Corporate BondsUnited StatesFranceEuroSterlingWeekly CoversHybridGreen and Social Bonds
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Diana Bui
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