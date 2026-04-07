'Brave' Belfius uses an advantageous market opening to land an 'amazing' senior deal

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Senior Debt

'Brave' Belfius uses an advantageous market opening to land an 'amazing' senior deal

Atanas Dinov
April 07, 2026 05:56 pm

◆ Belgian bank captures strong investor commitment ahead of US deadline for Iran ◆ Execution completed in tight, fast-changing window ◆ New deal lands 10bp wider than its previous SNP with a similar concession

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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