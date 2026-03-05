© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Issue 1947

Top Stories
Emerging Markets
Gulf issuers plot route back after war shuts bond market
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Caution and flexibility safeguard Austria through uncertain market

Addison Gong, March 05, 2026
Sovereigns
German green twin bond syndication 'smooth' as 15 year sector looks 'cheap'
Sarah Ainsworth, March 03, 2026
Supras and agencies
SEK reopens SSA dollar issuance and wins praise
Sarah Ainsworth, March 05, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
Land NRW raises €3bn in 'not the easiest' market
Sarah Ainsworth, March 04, 2026
Supras and agencies
IB Schleswig-Holstein takes 'right approach' amid 'shaky market'
Sarah Ainsworth, March 03, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Senior Debt

HSBC makes dollar bow with $8bn whopper

David Rothnie, March 05, 2026
FIG
Natixis defends FIG league table lead in February
Flynn Nicholls, March 04, 2026
FIG
Focus falls on European banks' Middle East exposure as Iran war continues
Flynn Nicholls, March 05, 2026
FIG
Banks leave it to corporate issuers to reopen primary market for credit in euros
Atanas Dinov, March 05, 2026
Senior Debt
Chubb's speedy debut shows 'beauty' of the Swiss market
Frank Jackman, March 03, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Covered bond market focuses on first issuance since start of Iran war

Luke Jeffs, March 05, 2026
Covered Bonds
Pressure mounts in covered bond market ahead of first post-war issuance
Luke Jeffs, March 05, 2026
Covered Bonds
New issue premiums set to jump when covered bond market reopens
Luke Jeffs, March 04, 2026
Covered Bonds
Shorter tenors may be key to reopening covered bond market
Luke Jeffs, March 03, 2026
Covered Bonds
Hiatus in covered bonds as war starts but they could shine as safe haven
Luke Jeffs, March 02, 2026
Securitization
ABS Europe

Hyundai, Agos and Propel prove resilient, despite double crisis cocktail

Tom Hall, March 05, 2026
RMBS Europe
Market Financial Solutions — who is exposed
Tom Hall, March 03, 2026
CLOs Europe
Ares prices CLO as market reopens during Iran conflict
Thomas Hopkins, March 05, 2026
CLOs Europe
Final close held for Canyon's fourth CLO equity fund
Thomas Hopkins, March 05, 2026
Securitization
Small business loan ABS sprinkle jolts US esoteric market
Chadwick Van Estrop , March 05, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Reverse Yankees lead euro corporate bond reopening charge

Frank Jackman, March 05, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Ahold Delhaize reopens IG euro credit market with dual trancher
Frank Jackman, March 05, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Funding blitz follows ‘Epic Fury’
David Rothnie, March 05, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Euro corporate NIPs to climb as Middle East war rocks sentiment
Frank Jackman, March 04, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Europe's corporate bond market awaits top class reopener
Frank Jackman, March 03, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

US direct lenders eye Europe to get away from software rout

Jennifer Law, March 02, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Middle East loan market on pause but pricing could widen
Jennifer Law, March 03, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Liebherr launches Schuldschein for €200m
Jennifer Law, March 04, 2026
Synd Loans People and Markets
MUFG hires from Crédit Agricole for leveraged finance
Jennifer Law, March 03, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Wereldhave refinances €250m SLL at better terms
Jennifer Law, March 03, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Gulf bond fees already at rock bottom, now a war

Francesca Young, March 03, 2026
Emerging Markets
As war imperils Gulf cities, will expats stay?
Francesca Young, March 02, 2026
Emerging Markets
Gulf issuers face security premium but bounceback could be swift
George Collard, March 05, 2026
Emerging Markets
EM bond buyers fear prolonged energy price rises could alter Fed plans
George Collard, March 03, 2026
Emerging Markets
Gulf real estate debt suffers 'speed bump'
George Collard, March 04, 2026
Equity
Equity

ECM bypasses Iran conflict with €7bn in Zurich and Naturgy block trades

Arthur Bautzer, March 02, 2026
Equity
Rosebank raises £1.9bn for US acquisitions amid deepening sell-off
Arthur Bautzer, March 03, 2026
People and Markets
New global head of ECM at Crédit Agricole
Arthur Bautzer, March 03, 2026
Equity
Gabler Group completes IPO, shares priced above midpoint
Arthur Bautzer, March 04, 2026
Equity
MedinCell launches follow-on
Arthur Bautzer, March 05, 2026
People and Markets
People and Markets

MarketAxess and DirectBooks partnership is latest step to interoperability among primary platforms

Arthur Bautzer, March 05, 2026
Market News
Derivatives consolidated tape: who is it for?
Jon Hay, March 03, 2026
People News
HSBC hires green bond luminary
Jon Hay, March 05, 2026
The Sustainable Economy
Moody's new rating criteria could liberate MDBs to expand
Jon Hay, March 04, 2026
GC View
Canary Wharf in the desert is here to stay
Francesca Young, March 03, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

BNPP makes UK the key to European M&A treasure

David Rothnie, March 05, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
Coben the Contrarian

Awards dinners — a valuable but vanishing experience

Craig Coben, March 02, 2026