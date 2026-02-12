Issue 1944
Top Stories
US market remains the model as template issuance takes shape
Other currencies attractive from a pricing perspective versus the dollar
‘Amazing’ reception for long dated syndications but issuers explore different options amid persistant duration risk
Market participants debate 300bp 'soft barrier' for AT1 resets as banks probe ever-improving cost of capital
Leader
The yield was ultra high but Congo had little room to manoeuvre
The AI race is pushing hyperscalers to hunt for cash to fund rising capex needs, and they are coming to Switzerland
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Coben The Contrarian