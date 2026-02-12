© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Issue 1944

Top Stories
High grade and crossover bonds
Alphabet looks towards 22nd century with ultra-rare 100 year sterling bond
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

EU flies with twin taps as issuer moves into ‘semi-core’ group

Addison Gong, February 10, 2026
Sovereigns
France's new €8bn 30 year grabs record demand, performs in secondary
Sarah Ainsworth, February 11, 2026
Sovereigns
Belgium dives into 30 years as 'true demand' withstands duration test
Addison Gong, February 09, 2026
Sovereigns
Italy catches 15 year bid as ‘improved credit perception’ fuels demand
Addison Gong, February 11, 2026
Supras and agencies
Sagess cements strong investor demand for French SSA
Sarah Ainsworth, February 12, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Senior Debt

Goldman Reverse Yankee breaks record for largest bank bond in euros

Flynn Nicholls, February 12, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Fidelidade offers rare Portugese insurance tier two
Flynn Nicholls, February 11, 2026
Senior Debt
Mizuho suffers rough attrition on tight two-part bond
Flynn Nicholls, February 09, 2026
Senior Debt
RBI and BPM push down senior funding costs to new lows
Atanas Dinov, February 10, 2026
Senior Debt
Swedbank outmanoeuvres hurdles to set sterling record for callable senior bail-in
Atanas Dinov, February 09, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Covered bond market finds new equilibrium but higher NIPs tipped

Luke Jeffs, February 12, 2026
Covered Bonds
Macquarie lands first covered in a year with ‘small premium’
Luke Jeffs, February 12, 2026
Covered Bonds
UBS Switzerland places covered dual trancher as demand slows
Luke Jeffs, February 12, 2026
Covered Bonds
UniCredit Bank Austria issues first covered bond since January 2024
Luke Jeffs, February 11, 2026
GC View
Covered bonds and the secret to longevity
Luke Jeffs, February 10, 2026
Securitization
CLOs Europe

Investor demand tugs CLO spreads tighter

Thomas Hopkins, February 12, 2026
Securitization
Hyperscale data center ABS spreads grind to four-year tights
Chadwick Van Estrop , February 12, 2026
The Sustainable Economy
Bids coming in for EBRD’s first securitization
Jon Hay, February 11, 2026
CLOs Europe
Signal sheds new manager premium with sixth new issue CLO
Thomas Hopkins, February 11, 2026
RMBS Europe
Germany’s answer to UK ERMs? GNIW’s resi sale and leasebacks
George Smith, February 11, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

US companies tap bottomless demand in euros with multi-tranche Rev Yanks

Diana Bui, February 12, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Alphabet soups up balance sheet with $20bn deal
David Rothnie, February 12, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
M&S sells popular £300m trade after five year absence
Diana Bui, February 11, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Infineon lands euro trade tight to IBM
Frank Jackman, February 10, 2026
Primary Market Monitor
IG corporates race out of the blocks in what will be marathon year for euro issuance
Frank Jackman, February 10, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Six banks lead loans for InPost takeover, syndication coming

Jennifer Law, February 11, 2026
Syndicated Loans
SMBC Aviation Capital secures $2bn loan for Air Lease takeover
Jennifer Law, February 11, 2026
People News
Cahill's London office adds two senior hires
Jennifer Law, February 10, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Congo debut set to offer one of highest EM sovereign yields in years

George Collard, February 11, 2026
Emerging Markets
No arb for ENBD as it diversifies into euros
George Collard, February 10, 2026
Emerging Markets
Akbank AT1 book close to $3bn
George Collard, February 12, 2026
Emerging Markets
Mashreq to print tight AT1
George Collard, February 12, 2026
Emerging Markets
Brazil goes big with 2026 opener
George Collard, February 10, 2026
Equity
People and Markets

FCA plans to publish broad share trading data welcomed

Arthur Bautzer, February 09, 2026
People News
Dubai Islamic Bank hires ECM head
Francesca Young, February 11, 2026
Equity
Private equity firms unload stakes in Greencore, Noba Bank
Arthur Bautzer, February 11, 2026
Equity
Yellow Cake increases equity raise
Arthur Bautzer, February 12, 2026
Equity
Electro-Alfa closes IPO books early due to strong demand
Arthur Bautzer, February 10, 2026
People and Markets
People and Markets

New FCA retail bonds regime leaves ball in issuers’ court

Arthur Bautzer, February 12, 2026
Market News
Bond consolidated tapes in UK and EU grind through frustrations
Jon Hay, February 09, 2026
People News
BBVA on capital markets hiring spree in Middle East
Francesca Young, February 11, 2026
People News
Natixis hires two in liquid credit and builds US PP business
Francesca Young, February 12, 2026
People News
Robert Stheeman joins Morgan Stanley board
Jon Hay, February 12, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Barclays promises to deliver on corporate finance potential

David Rothnie, February 12, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
New Issues

Is my promotion a one-way ticket to the snake pit?

Craig Coben, February 09, 2026