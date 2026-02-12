Goldman Reverse Yankee breaks record for largest bank bond in euros
◆ More than €20bn of orders at peak ◆ Up to 10bp of concession on each tranche, says rival banker ◆ May push European banks to pay more to get deals done
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts