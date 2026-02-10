EU syndication flies with twin taps as issuer moves into ‘semi-core’ group

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
SSA
Supras and agencies

EU syndication flies with twin taps as issuer moves into ‘semi-core’ group

Addison Gong
February 10, 2026 05:35 pm

◆ Other options on table but issuer opts for two taps ◆ ‘Huge books’ now a norm for the issuer, clear NIP this time ◆ EU’s curve evolves to resemble that of EGB peers

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Supras and agenciesSSAEuropean UnionEuroWeekly Covers
AG
Addison Gong
SSA editor GlobalCapital
Contact

Related articles

Gift this article