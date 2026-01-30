Issue 1942
Top Stories
New record low spread gap between senior and hybrid bonds
Specialist investors and strong names dominate as issuers stretch out to 15 years
Data center ABS may have captured vast attention but the infrastructure data centers require — in particular fiber optic cable networks — will also be a rich source of securitization activity
February could bring the next US supply wave, with tech names leading the charge
Leader
Where do investors look when JGBs and USTs are no longer reliable?
Borrowers moving between the two markets create opportunities for both
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Coben The Contrarian