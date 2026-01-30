Issue 1942

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Top Stories
SSA
SSA market peeps at what lies beneath Scotland's 'Kilts'
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Germany jumps on 20 year bandwagon as investor demand shifts

Addison Gong, January 27, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
Manitoba grabs €18bn book in euro debut
Sarah Ainsworth, January 27, 2026
Supras and agencies
EIB makes swift return to euros with €5bn five year
Addison Gong, January 27, 2026
Supras and agencies
IdFM second EuGB scores tightest spread and biggest book
Sarah Ainsworth, January 27, 2026
Supras and agencies
AFD and CDC extend French agencies' triumphant dollar return
Sarah Ainsworth, January 28, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

Natixis takes top spot in a busy January for euro FIG issuance

Flynn Nicholls, January 29, 2026
FIG
US FIG supply booms in record start to the year
David Rothnie, January 29, 2026
FIG
Nationwide turns €2bn senior euro dual-trancher into 'blowout'
Atanas Dinov, January 27, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Close Brothers follows Investec to seal early tier two refi
Atanas Dinov, January 27, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Carac Group's debut tier two proves popular
Atanas Dinov, January 28, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

'Overwhelming' success for Natixis Pfandbriefbank's first covered of 2026

Luke Jeffs, January 29, 2026
Covered Bonds
Bankers expect 'healthy pipeline' after slowdown in covered markets
Luke Jeffs, January 28, 2026
Covered Bonds
Wüstenrot Bausparkasse places first covered bond since September at FV
Luke Jeffs, January 28, 2026
Covered Bonds
Deutsche Kreditbank lands 'jumbo' covered at 2026's longest maturity so far
Luke Jeffs, January 27, 2026
Covered Bonds
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's first covered euro two year lands at fair value
Luke Jeffs, January 27, 2026
Securitization
CLOs Europe

CLOs find unlikely symbiosis with private credit

Thomas Hopkins, January 30, 2026
RMBS Europe
Pepper reignites non-conforming RMBS bullishness
Tom Hall, January 30, 2026
RMBS Europe
ING adds to Dutch RMBS momentum with €1bn Green Lion
Tom Hall, January 29, 2026
ABS Europe
BMW races to tightest auto ABS for almost two years
Tom Hall, January 29, 2026
CLOs Europe
Palmer Square's first new issue of 2026 is out of the gate
Thomas Hopkins, January 29, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Heathrow £400m scores record tight Class B spread

Frank Jackman, January 29, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Big Blue's big bond: IBM takes lead in dollar tech lending spree
David Rothnie, January 30, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Motability enjoys sticky book for €850m social bond
Diana Bui, January 28, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
IBM scales up in euros with €3.5bn 'blowout' trade
Diana Bui, January 29, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Imperial Brands and Telefónica enjoy jumbo demand for seven year bonds
Diana Bui, January 26, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Potential SFR deal emerges as early test of M&A market in 2026

Jennifer Law, January 30, 2026
Syndicated Loans
European private credit set to keep growing as US market matures
Jennifer Law, January 27, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Mining, banks and food to shine in African loan market this year
Jennifer Law, January 26, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

CEEMEA sweeps aside old January record in 'perfect' market conditions

George Collard, January 29, 2026
Emerging Markets
Benin eyes further diversification after sukuk debut
George Collard, January 27, 2026
Emerging Markets
Sonangol extends Africa private placement flurry with debut bond
George Collard, January 28, 2026
Emerging Markets
Cameroon goes private again for $750m
George Collard, January 27, 2026
Emerging Markets
Aramco's $4bn pulls Saudi issuance far ahead of January 2025
George Collard, January 27, 2026
Equity
Equity

CSG and Asta show speed of IPOs but most deals will take longer

Arthur Bautzer, January 29, 2026
Equity
UPDATE: Asta Energy powers to €190m IPO, then pops
Jon Hay, January 29, 2026
Equity
Accelerated deals return with Pepco block, Atalaya Mining capital raise
Arthur Bautzer, January 28, 2026
Equity
CEE region set for more IPOs after CSG success
Arthur Bautzer, January 27, 2026
Equity
CSG shares jump more than 30% on debut
Arthur Bautzer, January 23, 2026
People and Markets
GC View

Investment banks must end culture of cover-up

Jon Hay, January 28, 2026
People and Markets
Ex-Barclays Shah launches issuer debt platform
Francesca Young, January 29, 2026
FIG
JP Morgan reshuffles DCM as Karia moves to New York
Francesca Young, January 26, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Grudge match: Citi-JP Morgan talent fight clatters on

David Rothnie, January 29, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
New Issues

How to play a losing hand in an investment banking reorg

Craig Coben, January 26, 2026