Wüstenrot Bausparkasse places first covered bond since September at FV
◆ Deal executed after 7bp of tightening ◆ Banker said spread represented fair value depite busy day for euro issuance ◆ Deutsche Kreditbank goes long amid thriving Pfandbriefe issuance
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts