'Overwhelming' success for Natixis Pfandbriefbank's first covered of 2026
◆ Sub-benchmark note tightened by 10bp ◆ 15bp reoffer came 2bp inside fair value, says lead ◆ Another lead 'very surprised' by market's response
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts