'Overwhelming' success for Natixis Pfandbriefbank's first covered of 2026

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
Covered Bonds

'Overwhelming' success for Natixis Pfandbriefbank's first covered of 2026

Luke Jeffs
January 29, 2026 06:51 pm
frankfurt

◆ Sub-benchmark note tightened by 10bp ◆ 15bp reoffer came 2bp inside fair value, says lead ◆ Another lead 'very surprised' by market's response

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Covered BondsWeekly CoversNatixisErste Group BankBayernLB
LJ
Luke Jeffs
Gift this article