Deutsche Kreditbank lands 'jumbo' covered at 2026's longest maturity so far
◆ German bank started wider at 50bp before tightening ◆ DKB is known for issuing at the long-end ◆ Bond is trading as much as 2bp tighter in secondary
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts