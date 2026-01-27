Deutsche Kreditbank lands 'jumbo' covered at 2026's longest maturity so far

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
Covered Bonds

Deutsche Kreditbank lands 'jumbo' covered at 2026's longest maturity so far

Luke Jeffs
January 27, 2026 06:03 pm
Berlin

◆ German bank started wider at 50bp before tightening ◆ DKB is known for issuing at the long-end ◆ Bond is trading as much as 2bp tighter in secondary

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Covered BondsWeekly CoversCrédit AgricoleUBSDKB
LJ
Luke Jeffs
Gift this article