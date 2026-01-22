Issue 1941

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Top Stories
Equity
Record IPO heralds hot year for defence equity raising
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Finland opens 2026 syndicated schedule as investors gobble up rare 15 year

Addison Gong, January 22, 2026
Sovereigns
Austria kicks off 2026 with bigger, tighter dual tranche syndication
Addison Gong, January 21, 2026
Sovereigns
UK gets 'vote of confidence' for 15 year syndication
Sarah Ainsworth, January 20, 2026
Sovereigns
Spain's €15bn 10 year syndication boosted by risk aversion
Sarah Ainsworth, January 20, 2026
Supras and agencies
Cades pulls $17bn of orders into French SSA dollar revival
Sarah Ainsworth, January 22, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

FIG borrowers trump geopolitics with tight pricing

David Rothnie, January 22, 2026
Senior Debt
Morgan Stanley braves primary market to raise €5bn
Atanas Dinov, January 20, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Belfius and Eurobank return tight tier two issuance as investors deploy funds
Atanas Dinov, January 22, 2026
Senior Debt
Rarer European issuers seize window to print in senior preferred
Flynn Nicholls, January 22, 2026
Senior Debt
Argenta returns to senior non-preferred for first time since 2022
Flynn Nicholls, January 21, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

TD Bank places its first sterling deal since 2024 just outside fair value

Luke Jeffs, January 22, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
BayernLB maintains strong euro supply with €750m April 2034 covered
Luke Jeffs, January 22, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Hypo OOE places first covered in three years
Luke Jeffs, January 21, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall tests new ground for 2026 with 12 year single tranche deal
Luke Jeffs, January 20, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Crédit Agricole next bank lands Swissie covered inside fair value
Luke Jeffs, January 19, 2026
Securitization
CLOs Europe

Managers try rare refi gambit for 2024 CLOs

Thomas Hopkins, January 22, 2026
CMBS Europe
More hybrid CMBS to come following Blackstone market opener
Tom Hall, January 22, 2026
CMBS Europe
Sponsor EQT quickly returns with £281.8m sterling CMBS
Tom Hall, January 22, 2026
CLOs Europe
Barings continues trend of resetting early 2024 CLOs
Thomas Hopkins, January 22, 2026
Securitization
PIMCO aviation ABS tipped to land tighter
Chadwick Van Estrop , January 21, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Blackstone Property ends euro bond market absence

Frank Jackman, January 22, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
UPDATE Sheer pricing pleasure: BMW taps euro auto bid with triple trancher
Frank Jackman, January 21, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Bertelsmann prints second euro benchmark in three months
Frank Jackman, January 20, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Lidl launches Schuldschein with appetite for size

Jennifer Law, January 21, 2026
Syndicated Loans
European private credit lenders brace for borrower’s market in 2026
Jennifer Law, January 19, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Loan market calm as Greenland stress intensifies
Jennifer Law, January 20, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Aton launches Schuldschein for €50m
Jennifer Law, January 22, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Benin receives 'crazy' bid for sukuk, bond issue

George Collard, January 22, 2026
Emerging Markets
Ma'aden opens books after tight PIF print
George Collard, January 22, 2026
Emerging Markets
Georgia slashes yield for its market return
George Collard, January 22, 2026
Emerging Markets
Post-war private investment in Ukraine will rely on security guarantee, says Citi country head
George Collard, January 21, 2026
Emerging Markets
Poland mulls yen ahead of maturity
George Collard, January 19, 2026
Equity
Equity

CSG's speedy IPO benefits from nimble approach

Arthur Bautzer, January 22, 2026
People News
Deutsche slashes UK ECM team to raise performance
David Rothnie, January 22, 2026
Equity
Kenyan government launches Kenya Pipeline Co IPO
Arthur Bautzer, January 19, 2026
Equity
Catena raises €260m in directed share issue
Arthur Bautzer, January 21, 2026
Equity
CSG's €3.8bn IPO fully covered in 12 minutes
Arthur Bautzer, January 20, 2026
People and Markets
People News

Lloyds promotes top fixed income bankers in London and NY, seeks syndicate hire

Francesca Young, January 21, 2026
FIG People and Markets
Hugo Moore leaves HSBC
Atanas Dinov, January 22, 2026
GC View
Davos or Davros: preparing the markets for aliens might not be a bad idea
Frank Jackman, January 20, 2026
FIG People and Markets
DZ Bank seeks slice of Korean and Chinese FIG action
Jon Hay, January 22, 2026
People News
Icelandic FIG funding head to retire from markets
Ralph Sinclair, January 21, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

‘Golden age’ for ECM is hype, but European banks spy golden year

David Rothnie, January 22, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
Coben the Contrarian

Fomo sapiens: the species in investment banking that must evolve

Craig Coben, January 19, 2026