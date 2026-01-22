Belfius and Eurobank return tight tier two issuance as investors deploy funds

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
FIG
Regulatory Capital

Belfius and Eurobank return tight tier two issuance as investors deploy funds

Atanas Dinov
January 22, 2026 04:49 pm

◆ Capital issuance unleashed after geopolitics-powered sentiment boost ◆ Both issuers print tier two bonds with no new issue premiums ◆ Issuers' wider spreads to national champions worked in their favour

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Regulatory CapitalFIGEuroBelfius BankEurobankWeekly Covers
AD
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
Gift this article