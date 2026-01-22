Rarer European issuers seize window to print in senior preferred

FIG
Senior Debt

Rarer European issuers seize window to print in senior preferred

Flynn Nicholls
January 22, 2026 06:12 pm

◆ Hamburg Commercial Bank prices with 0bp-1bp of NIP ◆ Crédito Agrícola attracts €2.7bn of orders for debut benchmark deal ◆ Erste Bank Hungary offers CEE pickup

Topics

Senior DebtFIGEuroWeekly CoversHungaryPortugalCEEErste Group Bank
FN
Flynn Nicholls
