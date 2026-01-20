Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall tests new ground for 2026 with 12 year single tranche deal

Covered Bonds

Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall tests new ground for 2026 with 12 year single tranche deal

Luke Jeffs
January 20, 2026 05:02 pm
◆ Issuer had market to itself on Tuesday ◆ Deal landed covered just outside fair value ◆ Issuer's first covered bond since October

Luke Jeffs
