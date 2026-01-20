Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall tests new ground for 2026 with 12 year single tranche deal
◆ Issuer had market to itself on Tuesday ◆ Deal landed covered just outside fair value ◆ Issuer's first covered bond since October
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts