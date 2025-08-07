GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1919

Top Stories
FIG
Summer lull? What summer lull? FIG market sparks to life with senior sales
GlobalCapital UBS versatility 001.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

SSAs print structured and vanilla FRNs as 'CMS scope reduced'

"The Atomium" Brussels Belgium
Sarah Ainsworth, August 07, 2025
Supras and agencies
DSR Bank names first wave of supporting banks as charter talks near
Ralph Sinclair, August 07, 2025
SSA
Growing division, lack of QT clues from BOE dampen Gilts
Addison Gong, August 07, 2025
SSA MTNs and CP
SSAs set pace in summer MTN market
Diana Bui, August 07, 2025
SSA
Eurex deploys DLT to solve collateral fragmentation
Sarah Ainsworth, August 05, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Senior Debt

SEB flattens curve as it prices rare 10 year non-preferred

Riga, Latvia - September 2, 2018: Fragment of SEB bank building in Riga in Latvia.
Atanas Dinov, August 07, 2025
FIG People and Markets
Motor finance ruling buoys UK FIG
Atanas Dinov, August 04, 2025
Senior Debt
UBS awakens European FIG market with €2bn dual trancher
Atanas Dinov, August 05, 2025
Senior Debt
Deutsche piques investor interest with short dated deal
Atanas Dinov, August 06, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

UBS adds Swissie covered to funding blitz

A "Self Service" sign is hanging outside an ATM branch of Switzerland's largest bank UBS in Zurich, Switzerland.
Frank Jackman, August 06, 2025
Covered Bond Analysis
Demand for duration returns to euro covered
Frank Jackman, August 04, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
ING Bank prints popular Aussie dollar covered
Frank Jackman, August 07, 2025
Primary Market Monitor
Scarcity pushes new issue premia on euro covered bonds to year-low
Frank Jackman, August 05, 2025
Securitization
Securitization

Sotheby’s plans return to US ABS with collateral tweak

Salzburg, austria, 19 june 2025, gaisbergrennen, competiton for vintage cars, maserati 150 GT Spyder *** Salzburg, Osterreich, 19. Juni 2025, Gaisbergrennen, Wettbewerb fur Oldtimer, Maserati 150 GT Spyder Copyright: xx
Chadwick Van Estrop , August 05, 2025
Securitization
130bp over or tighter and ‘we’re out’, prospective Domino’s WBS investor says
Chadwick Van Estrop , August 07, 2025
RMBS US
JP Morgan out with non-QM DSCR deal but investors wary of value in US RMBS
Nick Conforti, August 07, 2025
CLOs Europe
Palmer Square launches index tracking euro CLO ETF
George Smith, August 07, 2025
ABS Europe
Part two - Debate deepens over EU Commission’s ABS regs proposals
George Smith, August 06, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Wendel summer trade rewarded with six times demand

GC1919 Deal cartoon Wendel.jpg
Mike Turner, August 05, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Quiet streets, dollar dreams for European corporate issuers
Diana Bui, August 07, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

‘Good flow’ of syndicated loans set for second half of year

pipeline from alamy aug 7 2025.jpg
Jennifer Law, August 07, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Trump tariffs could hurt Swiss pharma lending
Jennifer Law, August 06, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Coca-Cola HBC Finance refinances SLL for €1.2bn
Jennifer Law, August 05, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Adapteo signs €2bn green financing across range of structures
Jennifer Law, August 04, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Abu Dhabi takes $250m in rare Gulf sov private trade

View at the skyline of Abu Dhabi,
George Collard, August 04, 2025
EM People and Markets
Korobov to join Deutsche Bank
Francesca Young, August 06, 2025
People and Markets
Barclays EM DCM director quits
Francesca Young, August 05, 2025
People News
Hungary’s AKK loses Bebes
Francesca Young, August 04, 2025
Equity
Equity

Tariffs, US growth slowdown worsen equity picture

31st July, 2025. News on U.S. agreeing to impose 15 pct tariffs on S. Korea A TV screen at Seoul Station, in the center of the capital, on July 31, 2025, shows a report that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has agreed to impose 15 percent tari
Arthur Bautzer, August 01, 2025
GC View
Blocks pipeline risks drying up without more IPOs
Arthur Bautzer, August 05, 2025
Equity
AlMajdiah IPO 107 times oversubscribed
Arthur Bautzer, August 07, 2025
Equity
Naturgy raises €500m from sale of Treasury shares
Arthur Bautzer, August 05, 2025
Equity
United Arab Bank completes $280m rights issue
Arthur Bautzer, August 06, 2025
People and Markets
People and Markets

Commission seeks to boost equity investments under legislative programmes

dealbuquerque-alamy-070825.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, August 07, 2025
SSA
Equity
Citi hires JP Morgan veteran as head of G10 rates EMEA
Arthur Bautzer, August 07, 2025
People and Markets
Deutsche Bank hires Bayern Munich CFO to co-lead corporate banking
Arthur Bautzer, August 07, 2025
ABS Europe
Debate deepens over details of EU Commission’s ABS regs proposals
George Smith, August 05, 2025
New Issues
New Issues

Career building in the City is simple

Collage of woman climbing symbolic blocks reaching for red flag
Craig Coben, August 04, 2025