Issue 1914

‘Only time will tell’ as SSAs flirt with zero spread to Treasuries
Washington, United States . 26th June, 2025. President Donald Trump speaks during the ?One, Big, Beautiful Event? in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, June 26, 2025. While the House narrowly passed the ?One, Big Beautiful Bil
IDB Invest expands green presence into euros

Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Addison Gong, July 03, 2025
Rentenbank's return to green bonds met with 'overwhelming demand'
Addison Gong, July 03, 2025
Big book, tight pricing for new ADB green bond
Addison Gong, July 02, 2025
Flemish Community rakes in €2bn from 15 year
Addison Gong, July 01, 2025
ISB Rheinland-Pfalz sells eight year bond 9bp over KfW
Addison Gong, July 02, 2025
SMFG raises $4bn as US-targeted bank supply hits record

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Ginza branch seen in Tokyo.
David Rothnie, July 03, 2025
Eurobank's short senior bond culminates in 'watershed moment' for Greek banks
Atanas Dinov, July 01, 2025
Sogecap introduces RT1 to capital structure
Atanas Dinov, July 01, 2025
BMO prints €1bn senior in 'optimal window'
Atanas Dinov, July 02, 2025
ZKB broadens euro investor base with canton-guaranteed senior
Atanas Dinov, July 03, 2025
Surprise at empty covered bond pipeline as US tariff deadline looms

Washington, DC at the White House.
Frank Jackman, July 03, 2025
Crelan's covered bond comeback lands tight
Frank Jackman, July 01, 2025
Pfandbrief sentiment strong despite volatile backdrop, says VDP poll
Frank Jackman, July 03, 2025
Bumper June helps covered bond market close supply gap
Frank Jackman, July 02, 2025
NordLB appoints new head of international sales
Frank Jackman, July 02, 2025
Santander and LiveMore open the door for tighter spreads

Open door with light in dark room
Tom Hall, July 03, 2025
Ferovinum pops the cork on wine and spirit ABS
George Smith, July 03, 2025
Personal loan ABS spreads in US buck tightening trend
Chadwick Van Estrop , July 03, 2025
BPCE SME ABS boosted with embedded EIF guarantee
Tom Hall, July 02, 2025
Phil Collins' impact on music ABS revealed in latest Concord trade
Chadwick Van Estrop , July 02, 2025
Dollar IG corp supply slows before holiday and tariff uncertainty

County Sheriff Horse Patrol Carrying American Flags in Independence Day Parade Corydon Indiana
David Rothnie, July 03, 2025
Vodafone rings in four tranches
Mike Turner, June 30, 2025
Bromford Flagship £300m deal rides out wild time in Gilts
Mike Turner, July 02, 2025
Mercedes-Benz draws smaller book than BMW's recent sterling deal
Mike Turner, July 03, 2025
Nick Vozianov leaves ING loans team

ING from alamy 2 july 2025.jpg
Jennifer Law, July 03, 2025
Loan market unflustered by looming US tariff deadline
Jennifer Law, July 01, 2025
Lenders expect volumes to pick up after slow June
Jennifer Law, June 30, 2025
Victoria secures £130m in private credit financing
Jennifer Law, July 02, 2025
Legrand increases loan and bank syndicate
Jennifer Law, June 30, 2025
Riyad Bank readies tier two sukuk return

Riyadh Skyline
Frank Jackman, July 03, 2025
Trio of Middle East banks power through perpetuals
Francesca Young, July 02, 2025
Poland pulls in over €7.4bn of demand with a dual trancher
Francesca Young, June 30, 2025
Turkey's Vakifbank makes big price move with latest bond
Francesca Young, July 01, 2025
Debutant Electrica hopes to follow Romgaz success with green deal
Francesca Young, July 01, 2025
Cirsa prices its €453m IPO as Brainlab postpones

casino-alamy-010725
Arthur Bautzer, July 01, 2025
European convertible bond issuance up 218% year-on-year
Arthur Bautzer, June 30, 2025
BayWa prices rights issue amid debt restructuring
Arthur Bautzer, July 03, 2025
ACWA Power shareholders approve $1.9bn rights issue
Arthur Bautzer, July 02, 2025
EnBW announces €3.1bn rights issue 94% covered by largest shareholders
Arthur Bautzer, June 27, 2025
FCA finalises new misconduct rules

fca-alamy-030725
Arthur Bautzer, July 03, 2025
Deutsche promotes Di Stefano to run O&A in EMEA
David Rothnie, July 03, 2025
Investment banking has too many chiefs
Craig Coben, June 30, 2025
Lincoln International beefs up ABF group
Chadwick Van Estrop , June 30, 2025
Aperture Investors hires MD from Castlelake
Nick Conforti, June 27, 2025
No room at the top: crowd of banks brawl for PE fees

Brawl from Alamy 3Jul25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, July 03, 2025