Issue 1912
Top Stories
The market has shown little reaction, but that would change if other powers got involved
Market participants struggle to justify FIG and corporate bond parade as technicals power primary
Use in repo and collateral management viewed as next crucial step
Borrowing in euros inevitable as CEE firms look to become 'larger, more regular issuers'
Leader
The EC’s regulatory proposals for securitization are broadly positive, but some reforms are questionable
Ignoring terrible news is the only way to act in this market
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets