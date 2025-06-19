GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings

Issue 1912

Top Stories
ABS Europe
European Commission impresses securitization with buffet of regs proposals
Hotel lunch buffet line during a business event - USA
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

KfW tests new spread limits with cautious approach

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - FEBRUARY 26: FIA F1 Media Center?s TV Screens during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media)
Addison Gong, June 18, 2025
SSA
Defence, Security and Resilience Bank ‘coming to a crescendo’
Jon Hay, June 17, 2025
SSA
Sweden returns to euro bond market after seven year absence
Sarah Ainsworth, June 17, 2025
SSA
EU's €5bn 15yr tap gets big orders amid 'huge pick-up' over swaps
Sarah Ainsworth, June 17, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
‘Well-known, liquid’ Ontario ready to tackle 2025-26 funding
Addison Gong, June 16, 2025
Financial Institutions
Regulatory Capital

Bankinter sells first benchmark AT1 amid rush for subs

Bankinter bank sign logo of branch office in the city.Exterior view of Bankinter bank branch
Atanas Dinov, June 18, 2025
Senior Debt
CaixaBank stretches to long end green funding at no concession
Atanas Dinov, June 18, 2025
Regulatory Capital
UniCredit's new deal fills tier two scarcity
Atanas Dinov, June 17, 2025
Regulatory Capital
New and smaller FIG issuers find appetite for tier two capital
Atanas Dinov, June 16, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Patience pays off for Swedbank’s euro covered return

Stockholm, Sweden - 18 May 2019. A view from the outside of the swedish bank Swedbanks headquarter in Sundbyberg outside of Stockholm.
Frank Jackman, June 19, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
BPCE and Danske covered deals shrug off Middle East uncertainty
Frank Jackman, June 16, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
PKO ends euro covered absence
Frank Jackman, June 18, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Wüstenrot prices sticky seven year euro covered
Frank Jackman, June 17, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Achmea circles back for second helping of euro covered
June 18, 2025
Securitization
CMBS Europe

Bank of America builds up sterling primary with CMBS trade

A Black Angus Bull with Bell
Tom Hall, June 19, 2025
RMBS Europe
Newcastle Building Society plants its flag in UK RMBS market
Tom Hall, June 17, 2025
People News
Nomura to revive CMBS business with Barclays veteran
Nick Conforti, June 18, 2025
Securitization
Triton container ABS misses target but investors trust the sector
Chadwick Van Estrop , June 18, 2025
CMBS US
Blackstone guides $1bn Hawaii CMBS amid keen investor appetite
Nick Conforti, June 17, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Issuance spree to run on in IG corporate primary market

Group of happy people having fun dancing at a beach party, summer vacation, full moon, Thailand
Mike Turner, June 19, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Hyundai Capital America euro debut lands inside dollar curve
Mike Turner, June 18, 2025
GC View
Dollar will stay dominant, but Europe can win
Mike Turner, June 17, 2025
Corporate Bonds
IG corporate deals of all stripes print before market sours
Mike Turner, June 17, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Sanofi and Altrad both bring four and seven year combos
Mike Turner, June 16, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Larin: BSTDB returns to loans for first time since Russia-Ukraine war

Crimea black sea coast from alamy 17 Jun 25.jpg
Jennifer Law, June 17, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Sustainable loans from Sweco, Isbank and Mowi
Jennifer Law, June 16, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Mercuria signs $3.5bn loan and adds three to lending roster
Jennifer Law, June 16, 2025
Syndicated Loans
UPDATED: Saab refinances revolver and combines loans for Skr6bn
Jennifer Law, June 17, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Kinepolis refinances revolver for €160m
Jennifer Law, June 19, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Colombia 'dashes' fiscal credibility with rule suspension

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro speaks during a military ceremony in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
George Collard, June 19, 2025
Emerging Markets
Hungary goes big with $4bn triple trancher on strong bid
George Collard, June 17, 2025
Emerging Markets
MBank tier two grinds tighter after hefty demand in primary
George Collard, June 18, 2025
Emerging Markets
Saudi National Bank finds strong demand for T2 despite Mideast war
George Collard, June 17, 2025
CEE
Slovenia close to debut sovereign SLB
Frank Jackman, June 17, 2025
Equity
Equity

Legrand issues €800m in eight year convertible bonds

legrand-alamy-190625
Arthur Bautzer, June 19, 2025
Equity
Spanish ECM active with Cirsa IPO, Grenergy block
Arthur Bautzer, June 18, 2025
Equity
Apollo exits Lottomatica in €1.2bn accelerated bookbuild offering
Arthur Bautzer, June 17, 2025
Equity
Citi UK bankers see multibillion pound IPOs in 2026, rebound in M&A interest
Arthur Bautzer, June 16, 2025
People and Markets
People and Markets

Lords call for changes to FCA and PRA culture

The House of Lord's Chamber Palace of Westminster in London before the State Opening of Parliament, Tuesday May 11, 2021. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
Arthur Bautzer, June 19, 2025
People and Markets
Mahjour returns to grow business at Al Rajhi Bank
Francesca Young, June 19, 2025
People and Markets
Citi regroups DCM leadership with internal promotions
Francesca Young, June 17, 2025
FIG People and Markets
BBVA hires ED for FIG origination
Atanas Dinov, June 18, 2025
CMBS US
TCW CMBS vice-president quits
Nick Conforti, June 18, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Raghavan brings gains and pains to Citi

London, UK. 11th Jan, 2018. Viswas Raghavan, Head of Banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Deputy CEO for the EMEA region at J.P. Morgan, arrives in Downing Street for a meeting between Prime Minister Theresa May and the chief executiv
June 19, 2025