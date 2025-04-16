GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1903

Top Stories
Banks cling to safety of debt business in tariff storm
Stormy sea from Alamy 16Apr25 575x375.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Italy sails through tariff aftermath with €11bn syndication

Italy, Rome, Piazza Venezia, Vittoriano, statues and Italian flag
Addison Gong, April 16, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Land NRW prints $1.5bn with swap spreads still swinging
Elias Wilson, April 16, 2025
Supras and agencies
NIB braves pre-Easter window as tariff-hit market still on the mend
Addison Gong, April 14, 2025
Tradeweb extends portfolio trading to government bonds
Jon Hay, April 16, 2025
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
FIG

Morgan Stanley reopens euro unsecured FIG with €4bn three tranche deal

Facade of the modern bank of Morgan Stanley with reflections and a nostalgic lantern in London,
Sarah Ainsworth, April 15, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
BPCE unearths demand for long five year euro covered
Frank Jackman, April 15, 2025
FIG
Big US banks raid dollars in FIG issuance bonanza
Sarah Ainsworth, April 16, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
PSHypo and CDC land tight in volatile Swissie market
Frank Jackman, April 16, 2025
Securitization
CMBS US

CMBS drought to continue amid volatility as conduit loan originations slow

Bewl reservoir in drought conditions with very low water level
Nick Conforti, April 17, 2025
ABS Europe
ABS issuers forced to adapt to new reality or shy away
Tom Hall, April 17, 2025
CLOs Europe
Euro CLOs emerge bruised from tariff and risk retention double blow
George Smith, April 16, 2025
CMBS US
CMBS conduit delinquencies near 2020 highs with refi conditions challenging
Nick Conforti, April 15, 2025
GC View
PRA’s warning on SRT financing is a sensible first step
George Smith, April 15, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

IG corporate issuers grapple with morphing market

Person in kayak on lake directly underneath Starling Murmuration and in front of reed bed where birds can roost at night. Lough Ennell, Ireland
Mike Turner, April 16, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Woolworths rings up €3.2bn of final orders
Mike Turner, April 15, 2025
Corporate Bonds
General Mills heads to euros to refinance dollar maturity
Mike Turner, April 14, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Gasunie tightens hard on €750m deal but book size tumbles
Mike Turner, April 14, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Tariffs spoil loan market's M&A hopes

M&A from alamy april 16 2025 .jpg
Jennifer Law, April 16, 2025
Syndicated Loans
German defence company Hensoldt lowers loan costs in €1.8bn deal
Jennifer Law, April 15, 2025
Synd Loans People and Markets
Ares picks co-head of Europe for alternative credit
Jennifer Law, April 14, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Speedy Hire increases loan facilities to £225m
Jennifer Law, April 16, 2025
Emerging Markets
EM LatAm

Colombia reopens LatAm with biggest ever bond

GlobalCapital Colombia strong reopener 001.jpg
Oliver West, April 16, 2025
Emerging Markets
Mashreqbank pays no concession for sukuk debut
George Collard, April 16, 2025
Primary Market Monitor
Smaller books and bigger NIPs for CEEMEA issuers in Q1 2025
George Collard, April 15, 2025
Equity
Equity

Allegro block trade follows Ageas as market revives

allegro-alamy-150425
Arthur Bautzer, April 15, 2025
Equity
Cavendish steered MHA IPO in ‘exceptional’ market
Arthur Bautzer, April 16, 2025
Coben the Contrarian
The art of the non-deal: what to tell clients in a crisis
Craig Coben, April 14, 2025
Equity
Ageas raises €550m in block trade for Esure acquisition
Arthur Bautzer, April 14, 2025
Equity
Mutares braves volatility with Steyr Motors block
Arthur Bautzer, April 11, 2025
People and Markets
London skyline 2025 from Alamy 14Apr25.jpg
Jon Hay, April 16, 2025
People News
Ravá takes sole charge of corporate origination at Goldman
Jon Hay, April 15, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Step by step — RBC aims for next level in Europe

Steps up from Alamy 16Apr25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, April 16, 2025