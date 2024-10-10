Issue 1878
Top Stories
European Commission's consultation is the beginning of the end for market's push to be revitalised in EU
Players fret over cost burden as UK eyes 2027 deadline, with Esma to follow
Bloc prices another blockbuster after launching repo facility as it adapts to shifting relative value in pursuit of sovereign status
Wide SSA spreads and stale secondary levels are pushing out covered spreads and NIPs
Leader
Rachel Reeves's first Budget needs to pass the Truss test and avoid spooking the Gilt market
The EU and UK wouldn’t be working towards T+1 if it weren’t for the US mismatch
