Issue 1878

FIG
Treacherous undercurrents threaten FIG issuers despite top notch technicals
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

EU snatches €11bn in ‘strong statement’ to markets

Addison Gong, October 08, 2024
Supras and agencies
KfW bows out of euro benchmarks with €3bn finale
Addison Gong, October 10, 2024
Supras and agencies
World Bank, IDA bite chunks out of funding programmes
Addison Gong, October 10, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Flemish Community thrives on relative value
Addison Gong, October 09, 2024
Sovereigns
Strong fundamentals, predictable approach benefit Bonos
Addison Gong, October 07, 2024
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

Commerzbank, BFCM reach out for senior duration

Atanas Dinov, October 08, 2024
FIG
Yankee banks front-load as big guns wait on sidelines
David Rothnie, October 10, 2024
Senior Debt
Rabo senior foray 'keeps the dream alive in sterling'
Atanas Dinov, October 10, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Erste scores tier two comeback at no extra cost
Atanas Dinov, October 08, 2024
Senior Debt
Latest CIBC euro deal hints at FRN market's limits
Atanas Dinov, October 10, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

National Bank of Canada saves with four year euro covered

Frank Jackman, October 10, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
CBA ends three year sterling covered absence with £1bn note
Frank Jackman, October 08, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
LHV Pank's rare sub-benchmark covered proves popular
Frank Jackman, October 10, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
'Stable' Sabadell seals €750m euro covered
Frank Jackman, October 07, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Slim subscription for Kommunalkredit Austria covered benchmark return
Frank Jackman, October 09, 2024
Securitization
Securitization People and Markets Europe

European Commission launches consultation on securitization regulation

Tom Lemmon, October 09, 2024
ABS US
EnFin bursts through solar ABS clouds to find strong demand
Diana Bravo, October 08, 2024
CMBS US
CMBS investors: if you want deals, forget the primary market
Nick Conforti, October 09, 2024
GC View
There's no free lunch for Morrisons
George Smith, October 09, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Berkshire Hathaway renews love affair with yen bond market

Jon Hay, October 10, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Hammerson's next bond likely to refi 2027s, says treasurer
Mike Turner, October 10, 2024
Corporate Bonds
US corporate spreads hit four year low after cheery payrolls
David Rothnie, October 10, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Investors devour corporate bonds, savouring yields
Jon Hay, October 09, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Eurogrid goes solo, wins huge book for €1.5bn green bond
Jon Hay, October 08, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

EuroAPI signs €451m loan, gets €200m hybrid equity from Sanofi

Jennifer Law, October 11, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Varta gets €30m bridge from syndicated lenders
Jennifer Law, October 08, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Thames Water manages to roll over £410m RCF
Jennifer Law, October 07, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Uzbekistan's NMMC turns focus to IPO after blockbuster bond debut

Francesca Young, October 10, 2024
Emerging Markets
Africell offers investors exposure to rare geographies
George Collard, October 10, 2024
Emerging Markets
Ecobank cranks the African FIG primary market open
George Collard, October 08, 2024
Emerging Markets
TSKB books close to $1bn in first senior deal of 2024
George Collard, October 09, 2024
Emerging Markets
Strong demand allows OTP to sail through fair value
George Collard, October 08, 2024
Equity
Equity IPOs

Investors said to walk away from Europastry IPO

Gaia Freydefont, October 09, 2024
Equity IPOs
OQEP says IPO is oversubscribed amid flurry of Gulf IPOs
Gaia Freydefont, October 08, 2024
Equity IPOs
Hit IPO in Poland: Zabka flies thanks to anchors, internationals
Gaia Freydefont, October 10, 2024
Equity IPOs
Coxabengoa launches €300m primary IPO in Spain
Gaia Freydefont, October 08, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Singapore’s GIC exits CVC in first block trade since IPO
Gaia Freydefont, October 10, 2024
People and Markets
People News

Shah to leave Barclays syndicate team

Francesca Young, October 07, 2024
FIG People and Markets
MUFG expands into Iberia FIG coverage
Atanas Dinov, October 10, 2024
People News
ING names new head of sustainable finance for the Middle East
Gaia Freydefont, October 08, 2024
Coben the Contrarian
The art of the captive deal
Craig Coben, October 07, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Morgan Stanley puts investment banking integration ‘on steroids’

David Rothnie, October 10, 2024