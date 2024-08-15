GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company
incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),
having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1870

Top Stories
FIG
Senior widening unlikely to influence order of FIG issuance
People Queueing At The Dilieto Sandwich Bar, Fleet Street, London, UK.
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

IFC well underway with new funding task as it returns to sterling

IFC sign in Washington, DC, USA.
Addison Gong, August 15, 2024
SSA
SSA market prices in cooling US inflation
Elias Wilson, August 15, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania first to break summer silence in euro SSA market
Elias Wilson, August 14, 2024
Sovereigns
Fresh issuance in sight as Finland shrugs off credit rating outlook change
Addison Gong, August 13, 2024
Financial Institutions & Covered Bonds
FIG

UBS expected to issue more AT1s as capital requirements increase

Entrance of 5 Broadgate UBS building exterior HQ headquarters sign people financial services investment bank in the City of London UK KATHY DEWITT
Sarah Ainsworth, August 15, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Covered bond issuers to pile in ahead of US election
Frank Jackman, August 13, 2024
FIG
NatWest reopens Yankee bank market after turmoil calms
David Rothnie, August 15, 2024
FIG
BNP brings more seasonal Kangaroo supply
Sarah Ainsworth, August 14, 2024
FIG
Foreign issuers roll back into Swissies as market hots up
Sophie Astles, August 14, 2024
Securitization
CLOs Europe

European CLO reset wave on hold but bankers optimistic on September

Tsunami wave breaking on the shore of Hawaii 1800s. Hand-colored woodcut
Austin Barnes, August 15, 2024
Securitization
Heavyweight report aims to reframe EUSR debate ahead of pivotal autumn
Tom Lemmon, August 15, 2024
ABS US
Aircraft ABS issuers build warehouses as runway to issuance clears
Diana Bravo, August 16, 2024
CLOs Europe
Acer Tree and Natixis planning second euro CLO together
Austin Barnes, August 15, 2024
ABS Europe
NatWest launches £1.1bn renewables SRT
George Smith, August 14, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

President Harris will be best for eurozone credit spreads, says ING

Democratic US Senator Kamala Harris speaks at the National Forum on Wages and Working People, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA on April 27, 2019.
Mike Turner, August 15, 2024
Corporate Bonds
IG corporate spreads settle as deal surge approaches
Mike Turner, August 14, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Eli Lilly bagged $5bn as demand for supply ran hot on a jam-packed Monday
David Rothnie, August 15, 2024
Corporate Bonds
European investment grade funds defy volatility to record strong inflows
Sarah Ainsworth, August 13, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Mercedes-Benz has primary market to itself with FRN
Sarah Ainsworth, August 12, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Asia

Asia SLB volumes dwindle but are set to rebound

Climate_Transition Capital Acquisition_Alamy_575_375
Rashmi Kumar, August 15, 2024
Emerging Markets
EM investors cheer steady start from South Africa's new coalition government
George Collard, August 14, 2024
Emerging Markets
BOAD to keep growing nascent MDB hybrid market
George Collard, August 12, 2024
Emerging Markets
CEE sovereigns circle Samurai market
George Collard, August 15, 2024
Equity
Equity-Linked

JetBlue shows US equity-linked vigour for mid-cap stocks

GC1870 JetBlue.jpg
Gaia Freydefont, August 15, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Chapters Group closes private placement, Spotify founder builds stake
Gaia Freydefont, August 15, 2024
Equity
Equity private placements and dribbles surge amid public market caution
Gaia Freydefont, August 13, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Brait summer: shareholders pounce on R1.5bn rights issue, last leg of recap
Gaia Freydefont, August 12, 2024
Equity IPOs
Kıraç Galvaniz to tap domestic pockets in primary IPO
Gaia Freydefont, August 14, 2024
People and Markets
Market News

US and levfin power UBS IB gains as CS integration enters 'next phase'

Group Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Bank UBS Sergio P. Ermotti, center, speaks next to Marsha Askins, left, and Todd Tuckner, right, during the presentation of the second quarter 2023 and first results since the Credit Suisse merger, in Zurich, Switzer
David Rothnie, August 14, 2024
People News
Deutsche Numis makes cuts in UK as top analyst quits for Jefferies
David Rothnie, August 13, 2024
People News
Deutsche Bank loses one from EM syndicate
Francesca Young, August 14, 2024
Coben the Contrarian
Make market turmoil your secret weapon
Craig Coben, August 13, 2024
ABS US
Pagaya promotes new capital markets head
Diana Bravo, August 14, 2024
Southpaw
Daniel Pinto, President and Chief Operating Officer of JPMorgan Chase, attends Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit at Four Seasons Hotel in Central.02NOV22 SCMP / Sam Tsang
Southpaw
UK bankers raise half-full glass to pay reforms
Barclays and Citi are following rivals in scrapping the bonus cap for material risk takers in London. But after a decade of salary increases, the outcome could prove better for banks than for bankers