Issue 1870

Compelling relative value, larger sizes and greater outcome diversification hold key to developing market
'At least six' deals expected next week as SSAs prepare for the year's last big funding push
Bank starts small with its first traditional SRT but it could be a sign of things to come as investors get comfortable
Homogeneous CEEMEA issuance 'horrible' for some while others are hopeful
Missing US issuance could return to feed European investors ‘crying out’ for supply
It may look opaque from the outside, but US securitization is mostly a straightforward production line providing crucial financing
Volumes may be back to normal, but they're the only bit of the asset class that is
Company opts to raise green loan as lenders say pricing can be more competitive in the right circumstance
Borrower signs €249m deal to build Turkey’s second biggest solar project
Barclays and Citi are following rivals in scrapping the bonus cap for material risk takers in London. But after a decade of salary increases, the outcome could prove better for banks than for bankers