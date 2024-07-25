GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company
incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),
having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1867

Top Stories
Technology
Digital bonds advance, with eurozone sovereign tipped to issue
07 April 2021, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: The European Central Bank in Frankfurt am Main at dusk. (to dpa "Background European Central Bank (ECB) on the digital euro") Photo: Boris Roessler/dpa
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

Australia prices A$11.5bn with rate path uncertain

surfingaustralia
Austin Barnes, July 24, 2024
Supras and agencies
AFL on a mission to tighten after HQLA upgrade
Addison Gong, July 23, 2024
Supras and agencies
AFD to act early after summer to fund rest of 2024 target
Addison Gong, July 24, 2024
Supras and agencies
SNCF to diversify further in rest of 2024
Addison Gong, July 25, 2024
Supras and agencies
CDC plans smaller trades for autumn, eyes similar target in 2025
Addison Gong, July 22, 2024
Financial Institutions
Green and Social Bonds and Loans

Crédit Agricole sets template for SLL rigour with new bond

Installing rooftop solar panel from Alamy 22Jul24 575x375
Jon Hay, July 22, 2024
FIG
LBBW debut Kangaroo flexes muscles
Austin Barnes, July 25, 2024
FIG
More US banks could head to euros as basis swap tightens
Sarah Ainsworth, July 23, 2024
GC View
Crédit Agricole rulebook is first step towards SLL transparency
Jon Hay, July 23, 2024
FIG
European FIG tracks 'calm reaction' to Biden's withdrawal but uncertainties lurk
Atanas Dinov, July 22, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

Berlin Hyp to build on KfW success with debut blockchain deal

Hauptsitz der Berlin Hyp, Budapester Strasse, Tiergarten, Mitte, Berlin, Deutschland
Frank Jackman, July 25, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Polish covered bond supply to pick up
Frank Jackman, July 25, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Pfandbriefzentrale takes Sfr739m from quiet Swiss market
Frank Jackman, July 23, 2024
Covered Bonds
Berlin Hyp readies first Pfandbrief issued using blockchain
Frank Jackman, July 22, 2024
FIG People and Markets
Lloyds appoints senior funding official from within
Frank Jackman, July 24, 2024
Securitization
RMBS

Household Capital scores Aussie equity release RMBS but European market lags

FILE - In this June 18, 2014 file photo, Australia's Tim Cahill, left, scores his side's first goal during the group B World Cup soccer match between Australia and the Netherlands at the Estadio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Shortly after Australia f
George Smith, July 25, 2024
CLOs Europe
Improved arb brings back CLO equity bid — at least for tier one managers
Victoria Thiele, July 25, 2024
CMBS US
Blackstone prices year's largest CMBS to fund multifamily acquisition
Nick Conforti, July 23, 2024
RMBS Europe
Quantum Mortgages tightens debut UK RMBS
George Smith, July 25, 2024
CLOs Europe
Trinitas euro CLO heads: 'We are now on most investors' approved list'
Victoria Thiele, July 24, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Severn Trent’s £350m bonds tighten in secondary

Severn Trent Water sewage treatment works.. Image shot 03/2009. Exact date unknown.
Mike Turner, July 25, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Euro IG corporate deal pulled from battered market
Mike Turner, July 25, 2024
Corporate Bonds
South West Water joins flow of UK peers into market
Mike Turner, July 23, 2024
Corporate Bonds
IG corporate bond spreads caught in vice
Mike Turner, July 22, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Alpha Trains steams ahead with €1.3bn green refinancing

alpha trains;freight carrier;diesel-electric;class 335;entroncamento;portugal;
Ana Fati, July 22, 2024
Syndicated Loans
ING Türkiye raises €176m in oversubscribed SLL
Ana Fati, July 24, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Stellantis refreshes pair of €6bn revolvers
Ana Fati, July 23, 2024
Emerging Market Loans
Saudi Electricity signs $2bn loan
Ana Fati, July 25, 2024
People News
BofA brings Martin back to London to run levfin after departures
Gaia Freydefont, July 24, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

More private trades to come from Africa's sovs after Cameroon's $550m

GC1867 Cameroon.jpg
George Collard, July 24, 2024
Emerging Markets
ENBD Capital CEO Hitesh Asarpota outlines DCM expansion plan
Francesca Young, July 23, 2024
Emerging Markets
Ukraine eyes deal on GDP warrants to avoid 'exceptionally' high payouts
George Collard, July 25, 2024
EM LatAm
Enap prices tight with bubbly LatAm bond mart ready for two more
Oliver West, July 25, 2024
Asia
Indian dollar bonds on a tear as ‘market darling’ wins over investors
Rashmi Kumar, July 25, 2024
Equity
Equity IPOs

Vivendi companies to proliferate with London, Amsterdam listings

Loge der Marke "Vivendi", Berlin.
Gaia Freydefont, July 22, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Merlin Properties and Unite raise €1.5bn of equity for growth
Gaia Freydefont, July 24, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Axway launches rights issue in ‘surprising’ market window
Gaia Freydefont, July 23, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
No discount for investors as China's NSIG sells Soitec block
Gaia Freydefont, July 25, 2024
People and Markets
Responsible Investment

Dimensions of greenwashing risk proliferate as scrutiny mounts

Adani protest in 2020 from Alamy 25Jul24 575x375
Jon Hay, July 25, 2024
Market News
More woe at ANZ as bankers punished for ‘inappropriate conduct’
Jon Hay, July 25, 2024
People and Markets
NowCM claims 'multi-billion' pipeline of bond issues
Atanas Dinov, July 25, 2024
People and Markets
Crédit Ag poaches for FIG syndicate
Francesca Young, July 25, 2024
Securitization People and Markets
LendInvest hires ex-Barclays MD Shipley as CFO
George Smith, July 24, 2024
Southpaw
Jefferies sign in 2019 from Alamy 25Jul24 575x375
Southpaw
SMBC alliance powers Jefferies, the unstoppable force in IB
The US challenger has embarked on another aggressive round of hiring from rivals. Armed with a balance sheet, it wants to break into Europe’s top five