Issue 1867
Top Stories
Financial markets worried about spillover from Thames Water being junked to rest of the sector
When and how Ukraine will regain this market access is highly uncertain
Which assets will dominate when issuance returns depends on whether borrowers choose to tackle their more difficult trades first
Sector has 30% of its annual needs left to fund and the signs are positive for the race to year-end
Leader
Higher economic growth does not automatically mean sovereigns can pay more on their debt
The regional water companies are way riskier than they’re being given credit for
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Southpaw
The US challenger has embarked on another aggressive round of hiring from rivals. Armed with a balance sheet, it wants to break into Europe’s top five