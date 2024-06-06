GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Copyright © DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1860

Top Stories
Market News
Markets hope for calm, if not action, from new EU mandate
The European Commission, located in the Berlaymont building of Brussels, Belgium, promotes the .EU domain
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Investors flee green Bund as Germany grows greenium

Ampelmann Berlin green traffic light close-up with Brandenburg gate at background at sunrise
Addison Gong, June 04, 2024
Sovereigns
Spain sticks to usual pattern after record oversubscription
Addison Gong, June 06, 2024
Supras and agencies
Juggernaut order book hands IDA biggest deal ever
Steve Gilmore, June 06, 2024
Supras and agencies
Council of Europe prices ‘true blowout’ in face of UST rally
Steve Gilmore, June 06, 2024
Sovereigns
Greenium secured as Australia debuts green bonds
Austin Barnes, June 04, 2024
Financial Institutions
Regulatory Capital

BBVA joins capital issuance spree as it drives AT1 through 7%

BBVA Bank in Valencia Spain
Atanas Dinov, June 04, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Deutsche takes advantage of ‘helpful’ market to lift €1.5bn in AT1 capital
Atanas Dinov, June 03, 2024
FIG
UK’s Phoenix dollar RT1 gets stuck at initial price thoughts
Sarah Ainsworth, June 06, 2024
FIG
Citigroup returns with $2.5bn Holdco while US insurers also busy
David Rothnie, June 06, 2024
FIG
Mixed appetite for sterling FIG new issues
Sarah Ainsworth, June 05, 2024
Covered Bonds
Polls and Awards

Covered Bond Awards 2024: shortlist announced and voting open

Covered Bond Awards 2024 shortlist live
GlobalCapital, June 06, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Crédit Agricole returns to public sector covered market
Frank Jackman, June 05, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
TD scoops up second helping of sterling covered funding
Frank Jackman, June 04, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
OCBC ends six year absence from euro covered
Frank Jackman, June 04, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
LBBW takes €750m with tight long five year Pfandbrief
Frank Jackman, June 03, 2024
Securitization
ABS US

Whole biz market looks forward to second Subway serving

Storefront of Subway in Downtown Vancouver. Subway is US fast food restaurant franchise specializes in submarine sandwiches (subs), wraps and drinks
Diana Bravo, June 06, 2024
CLOs Europe
Loan shortage taints CLO optimism at Global ABS
Victoria Thiele, June 06, 2024
CMBS US
US CMBS shows resilience as issuance pushes forward
Nick Conforti, June 07, 2024
ABS Europe
European securitization dares to believe in a market revival
George Smith, June 06, 2024
CMBS US
BofA notches third BANK5 CMBS deal of the year
Nick Conforti, June 05, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

IG corps deemed stronger than ever as ECB cuts by 25bp

07 March 2024, Hesse, Frankfurt/Main: ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at the ECB press conference. Photo: Boris Roessler/dpa
Mike Turner, June 06, 2024
Corporate Bonds
US corporates shrug off signs of fatigue
David Rothnie, June 06, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Sub-benchmark PostNL takes lion’s share demand
Mike Turner, June 05, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Becton Dickinson leans into euros for acquisition funding
Mike Turner, June 04, 2024
GC View
Trump verdict fires starting gun on political risk for markets in year of polls
Mike Turner, June 04, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Corporate Bonds

Concerns around ESG 'red flags' are rocking M&A activity

Merkava Mark 4 main battle tank of the Israel Defense Forces.
Mike Turner, June 06, 2024
Synd Loans People and Markets
Nordea hires head of debt solutions and structuring from rival
Ana Fati, June 06, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Lenders now ‘much more structured and skilled’ at ESG, says Snam
Ana Fati, June 05, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Modern Times Group clicks on new revolver
Ana Fati, June 04, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Uzpromstroybank signs its biggest loan ahead of privatisation
Jon Hay, June 03, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

PIF shows sterling is a ‘viable market’ for EM borrowers

Autumn evening sunlight over Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, UK
George Collard, June 05, 2024
Emerging Markets
Serbia takes early funding for 2025
Francesca Young, June 06, 2024
Emerging Markets
İşbank takes Turkey bank volumes above $10bn
George Collard, June 06, 2024
Asia
India election upset triggers investor caution as risk fears rise
Rashmi Kumar, June 06, 2024
Emerging Markets
Mashreqbank sets tight yield on AT1
Francesca Young, June 03, 2024
Equity
Equity IPOs

Alef Education’s IPO draws $20bn of demand

online education
Gaia Freydefont, June 06, 2024
Equity IPOs
Exosens grows IPO to €400m and accelerates
Gaia Freydefont, June 05, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
KfW sells €2.4bn block of Deutsche Telekom after dribble-out
Gaia Freydefont, June 04, 2024
Equity IPOs
Exosens Paris IPO covered as cornerstones pile in
Gaia Freydefont, June 03, 2024
People News
Barclays hires new global head of equities strategies
Gaia Freydefont, June 04, 2024
People and Markets
People and Markets

Citi poaches from Deutsche Bank for SSA syndicate

Canary Wharf skyscrapers including Citigroup HQ building (Citi sign and logo) with a DLR Docklands Light Railway train, East London, England, UK
Francesca Young, June 06, 2024
Securitization People and Markets Europe
Cash securitization 'top' of EBA agenda
George Smith, June 05, 2024
People and Markets
Bank of America loses top FIG DCM banker
Francesca Young, June 05, 2024
People News
Steve Apted to leave SMBC Nikko, new syndicate head chosen
Jon Hay, June 04, 2024
People News
SG adds to New York ECM team
Gaia Freydefont, June 04, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Upheaval expected at Citi as Raghavan enters the building

Raghavan, Vis in 2018 from Alamy 6Jun24 575x375
David Rothnie, June 06, 2024