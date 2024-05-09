GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Issue 1856

FIG
Open season for AT1: European banks launch refinancing salvo
GlobalCapital Santander AT1 instrument 001.jpg
Public Sector
Higher rates open doors to SSA FRNs but pipeline uncertain

The World Bank Building headquarters main building at dusk. H Building 1818 H Street; Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington DC, USA
Georgie Lee, May 09, 2024
Supras and agencies
World Bank taps into FRN demand with new four year
Georgie Lee, May 09, 2024
Supras and agencies
NRW.Bank green bond priced through curve
Addison Gong, May 09, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
German SSAs take centre stage
Addison Gong, May 08, 2024
Supras and agencies
KfW blockchain bond targets investor engagement
Georgie Lee, May 07, 2024
Financial Institutions
NatWest seals AT1 blow-out in post-earnings Yankee charge

London, United Kingdom. 7th October 2021. NatWest headquarters in Bishopsgate, City of London. Credit: Vuk Valcic / Alamy Live News
David Rothnie, May 09, 2024
FIG
Reverse Yankee revival as Citi prints euro dual tranche
Sarah Ainsworth, May 09, 2024
Regulatory Capital
UK FIG issuers reload on sterling capital
Atanas Dinov, May 08, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Bank capital flies as another ‘corner turned’ ahead of rate cuts
Atanas Dinov, May 07, 2024
FIG
Senior supply revival as issuers navigate slim window
Sarah Ainsworth, May 07, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis

Euro covered bond pipeline set to fill

A wall tap on a wall in the sun from which fresh water drips.
Frank Jackman, May 09, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Debut deals to bring international flavour to covered bonds
Frank Jackman, May 08, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Caffil sells first 15 year euro covered in two years
Frank Jackman, May 07, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Norway’s Spabol pushes out to 10 years in euro covered
Frank Jackman, May 07, 2024
Covered Bonds
Standard Chartered readies debut euro covered bond
Frank Jackman, May 07, 2024
Securitization
Euro CLOs line up busy summer despite M&A shortage

speedometer in car dashboard at full speed in illuminated night mode
Victoria Thiele, May 09, 2024
ABS US
US ABS primary returns to life after Fed lull
Diana Bravo, May 10, 2024
CMBS Europe
European CMBS alive as investors prepare for first data centre deal
George Smith, May 09, 2024
RMBS US
Point Digital Finance prints its second rated HEI RMBS
Nick Conforti, May 09, 2024
CLOs Europe
Brigade returns to euro CLO market with third-party equity
Victoria Thiele, May 09, 2024
Corporate Bonds
IG corporate issuers shown map to navigate roaring week ahead

GC1856 Deal Cartoon.jpg
Mike Turner, May 09, 2024
Corporate Bonds
US corporates raise $33bn in three days
David Rothnie, May 09, 2024
Corporate Bonds
IG corporate spreads tighten despite deeply negative Q1 growth
Mike Turner, May 08, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Blowout demand for US companies diving into slim euro window
Mike Turner, May 07, 2024
Corporate Bonds
European ‘A’ rated borrowers pile into high-octane Tuesday
Mike Turner, May 07, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Loan market eyes ECM for biz while debt-fuelled M&A revives

Bucharest, Romania - July 16, 2020: Bolt electric scooters parked in a row on a sidewalk. Modern ride sharing, urban transportation alternative in cit
Ana Fati, May 09, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Lagardère launches funding ahead of Vivendi spin-off
Ana Fati, May 08, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Bolt accelerates with debut RCF as IPO lending surges
Ana Fati, May 07, 2024
Syndicated Loans
SLLs fall ‘considerably’ down funding agenda, according to new report
Ana Fati, May 09, 2024
Emerging Markets
Air Baltic undecided on call option as focus turns to IPO

PRODUCTION - 07 June 2023, Latvia, Riga: Martin Gauss, head of Latvian airline Air Baltic, stands in his office with a model airplane in his hand. (to dpa "Air Baltic boss believes climate-neutral flying possible by 2050") Photo: Alexander Welscher/dpa
George Collard, May 09, 2024
EM Middle East
Al Rajhi tightens AT1 but cuts size as peers form a queue to issue
George Collard, May 09, 2024
Asia
Asian financials go for dollars but investors keep pricing in check
Rashmi Kumar, May 09, 2024
CEE
Vestel prints in the middle of guidance
Francesca Young, May 09, 2024
EM Middle East
Aldar pays slim concession on sukuk
George Collard, May 08, 2024
Equity
Golden Goose, Flix Bus prepare to test demand for mid-cap IPOs

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Superstar Sneakers with Box.
Aidan Gregory, May 09, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Apax continues Baltics Classified Group exit with £60m sale
Aidan Gregory, May 09, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Alstom unveils plans for €1bn rights issue to cut debt
Aidan Gregory, May 08, 2024
GC View
The Middle East’s ECM transformation has further to run
Aidan Gregory, May 07, 2024
People News
Société Générale hires global co-head of ECM, more to come
Gaia Freydefont, May 07, 2024
People and Markets
SocGen’s new investment banking structure takes effect

SG building London from Alamy 7May24 575x375
Jon Hay, May 07, 2024
Securitization People and Markets
Nationwide's Hirani heads to buy-side
Gaia Freydefont, May 07, 2024
People News
Barclays rates MDs at risk of redundancy
Francesca Young, May 08, 2024
People and Markets
Gossé launches personal financial advice firm
Francesca Young, May 09, 2024
People News
Fitch promotes new sovereigns and banks chiefs
Gaia Freydefont, May 09, 2024
Southpaw
Deutsche has splashed out on Numis and M&A: it’s time to deliver

Roulette table chips from Alamy 9May24 575x375
David Rothnie, May 09, 2024