Issue 1856
Top Stories
-
Etihad is at the forefront of a pipeline of airline listings as carriers reveal more ‘normal’ results following pandemic 'heart attack'
-
Rampant bid but issuers likely to wait for spreads to tighten
-
Santander leads the way as BBVA and Barclays also offload risk in public markets
-
Tier ones have broken 150bp barrier but pricey loans mean further spread compression may be required to keep market firing
Leader
-
As spreads grind tighter on the latest negative event, it is time to bet that they have further to go
-
Going longer doesn’t seem as steep when everything is elevated
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets