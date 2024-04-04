Issue 1851
Top Stories
-
Banks that succeed will offer clients a joined-up service
-
Investors scrutinise collateral and lenders as string of UK second lien RMBS deals starts the year
-
Issuance to pick up, but funding officials could favour more attractive senior unsecured deals
-
Other CEE sovereigns will be keeping an eye on Slovakia’s first Swiss visit in 11 years
Leader
-
Markets have become tricky and treacherous again
-
Investors are hungry for floating rate notes
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets