Issue 1851

Top Stories
FIG
Float like a butterfly: agile asset managers pummel money into FRNs
Butterfly flying from Alamy 5Apr24 575x375.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

SSAs to navigate rates sensitivity and tighter spreads in Q2

US Federal Reserve Board Building (the Fed), Washington, D.C., USA
Georgie Lee, April 04, 2024
Sovereigns
Update: Belgium lands $1.25bn with rare 30 year dollar print
Georgie Lee, April 03, 2024
Supras and agencies
Easter is over but SSAs still bringing treats to dollar investors
Addison Gong, April 03, 2024
Supras and agencies
CDPQ attracts large books for euro return
Addison Gong, April 04, 2024
Supras and agencies
World Bank takes $6bn from dual trancher; IDA funds in sterling
Addison Gong, April 04, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

Danske FRN offering lures investors despite expectations of rate cuts

danskecartoon.jpg
Sarah Ainsworth, April 03, 2024
FIG
CIBC opens April FIG supply taps
David Rothnie, April 04, 2024
FIG
Permanent TSB senior bond lands flat to fair value
Sarah Ainsworth, April 03, 2024
FIG
BMO launches FRN and finds investors price-sensitive
Sarah Ainsworth, April 04, 2024
Senior Debt
CA Auto Bank finds better traction from investors
Atanas Dinov, April 04, 2024
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bond Deal Reviews

CCDJ lands sophomore sterling covered bond in line with peers

Montreal, Canada - August 6, 2019: Desjardins Credit Unions sign on headquarter building exterior wall with rainbow flag. Landscape format
Frank Jackman, April 03, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Valiant surprises with popular eight year Swissie covered deal
Frank Jackman, April 04, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Crédit Agricole sails long eight year covered through fair value
Frank Jackman, April 02, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Mortgage Society of Finland offers pick-up to peers
Frank Jackman, April 03, 2024
Securitization
CLOs Europe

CLO managers, buyers ready to ‘run to stay in place’ as redemptions rise

construction business concept - workers team working hard to earn more money
Victoria Thiele, April 04, 2024
ABS Europe
Capital on Tap highlights mezz demand as junior tranches tighten
Victoria Thiele, April 04, 2024
CLOs US
Move over traditional ESG? CIFC prices third philanthropic CLO
Tom Lemmon, April 02, 2024
ABS US
Citizens shrugs off rates sell-off to tighten auto ABS
Diana Bravo, April 02, 2024
ABS Europe
European ABS braced for more supply after 'strong' Q1
George Smith, April 02, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

IG corps pile into first half of year market to avoid election risk

Lettering Vonovia at the head office in Bochum, German real estate group, Germany, Europe
Mike Turner, April 04, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Bel’s unrated offering devoured by hungry market
Mike Turner, April 04, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Platform Housing prints inside Paradigm
Mike Turner, April 03, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Vonovia opens 2024 euro bond funding in style
Mike Turner, April 03, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Engie inks dollar debut as corporate bonds power on
David Rothnie, April 04, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Keen pricing brings companies to the loan market early

Tulips Alamy 04Apr24.png
Ana Fati, April 04, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Daimler Truck signs €5bn revolver, shuffles banking group
Ana Fati, April 03, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Messer repays dollar M&A bridge with $1.1bn private placement
Ana Fati, April 02, 2024
CLOs Europe
Citi tops euro CLO league table in busiest Q1 since 2007
Victoria Thiele, April 02, 2024
GlobalCapital Podcast
Does experience matter on syndicate desks?
Jon Hay, March 28, 2024
Emerging Markets
CEE

Turkey in 'Goldilocks' scenario after surprise opposition local election wins

(240401) -- BEIJING, April 1, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan casts his vote in Istanbul, T¨¹rkiye, March 31, 2024. Voters flocked to the polls on Sunday in Istanbul, T¨¹rkiye's financial and cultural hub, for the country's local e
George Collard, April 02, 2024
CEE
DBK opens books at 5.875%
George Collard, April 04, 2024
Asia
Asia's issuers ready to go after ‘realigning’ rates expectations
Rashmi Kumar, April 04, 2024
GC View
Zambia deal is a boon for all emerging markets
George Collard, April 02, 2024
EM LatAm
Colombia impresses with timely tight taps
Oliver West, April 05, 2024
Equity
Equity

FTSE high encourages UK ECM but pipeline stays bare

ftse 100 1.jpg
Gaia Freydefont, April 04, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Secret seller unloads €314m IMCD stake
Gaia Freydefont, April 04, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Meyer Burger stock drops to record low as Sfr206m rights issue ends
Gaia Freydefont, April 03, 2024
People and Markets
People and Markets

MUFG appoints pair to run new global structured solutions team

mufg.jpg
Gaia Freydefont, April 03, 2024
LevFin People and Markets
Ex-BlackRock investment risk expert joins Hayfin
Gaia Freydefont, April 04, 2024
GC View
Greenium: is it still fit for purpose?
Addison Gong, April 02, 2024
GC View
Europe's solar ABS market is in the Dark Ages
George Smith, April 02, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Learning from the past: SocGen bets on Natixis’s model for recovery

Societe Generale SG HQ Paris from Alamy 4Apr24 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, April 04, 2024