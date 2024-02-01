Issue 1842
Top Stories
More competition for paper and return of equity buyers will stop senior debt buyers getting their way so easily
Participants anticipate a push to 15 year frontier in covered bonds as duration demand drives all of FIG
Shunned sector welcomed back into the fold after overperformance this year, but borrowers holding back
Investors want to keep buying new bonds even after record January, but uncertainty over flows could cool demand
Leader
The ready and the willing should ride the African Development Bank’s wave while they can
Make way for the Latin American high yield companies that put the 'emerging' into EM bonds
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets