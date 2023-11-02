GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1830

Supras and agencies
Dollar market improves for SSAs but year-end concerns loom
Jay Powell Fed_9Mar23
KfW gets near 2.5 times oversubscription in 'likely' last syndication of 2023

Frankfurt/Main, Hesse, Germany - KFW Bank. Frankfurt am Main, Hessen, Deutschland - KFW Bank.
Georgie Lee, November 02, 2023
Sovereigns
BoE holds rates again ahead of Gilt syndication
Georgie Lee, November 02, 2023
Sovereigns
UK to launch new October 2043 Gilt
Georgie Lee, November 01, 2023
Sovereigns
BTP-Bund drops to multi-week low
Addison Gong, October 31, 2023
SSA
World Bank-Euroclear DNNs ‘clear next step’ in digital issuance evolution
Georgie Lee, October 27, 2023
Financial Institutions
Morgan Stanley picks its spot in dollars as Santander pre-funds

Morgan Stanley global headquarters at 1585 Broadway in Manhattan, New York City
David Rothnie, November 03, 2023
Senior Debt
Barclays lures ‘phenomenal’ demand with £1bn senior holdco
Atanas Dinov, October 30, 2023
Senior Debt
BFCM scores €1.25bn SNP as it feeds ‘starved’ investors
Atanas Dinov, October 31, 2023
Senior Debt
Handelsbanken rides Thursday’s post-central bank ‘euphoria’ to price tight senior
Atanas Dinov, November 02, 2023
Senior Debt
Danske finds market ‘in great shape’
Sarah Ainsworth, November 02, 2023
JP Morgan bids to improve covered bond price data with new index

JP Morgan HiRes 575
Bill Thornhill, November 02, 2023
Covered Bonds
November hopes build after slow October in covered bonds
Bill Thornhill, November 01, 2023
Secondary Rates Markets
Raising Rates: dealers to start 'ditching' positions from next week
Bill Thornhill, October 31, 2023
Covered Bonds
AMAG Leasing takes size with auto covered bond
Sophie Astles, October 31, 2023
Covered Bonds
Iccrea Banca enjoys late burst of covered bond demand
Bill Thornhill, October 31, 2023
Securitization
Record-breaking auto ABS set for further growth as banks step on gas

Autos in einer Reihe
Ayse Kelce, November 02, 2023
CLOs
BSL CLO managers scorn private credit but competition intensifies
Tom Lemmon, November 02, 2023
RMBS
Non-QM supply on the up but new buyers failing to appear
Kunyi Yang, November 02, 2023
CLOs
Partners CLO shows credit curve steepening as mezz buyers retreat
Victoria Thiele, November 02, 2023
Another Fine Mezz podcast
ABS rat race descends upon Miami
Tom Lemmon, October 31, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Enel bond prices shift after report points to ‘very likely’ step-up

Caution step sign from Alamy 2Nov23 crop 575x375
Jon Hay, November 02, 2023
Corporate Bonds
APA gets ‘astounding’ demand for hybrid debut
Mike Turner, November 02, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Sandoz readies euro bond debut
Mike Turner, November 02, 2023
Asia
Asia bond market grapples with ‘weird’ dynamics and lack of conviction
Rashmi Kumar, November 02, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Ford leads bumper week in US high grade as investors bet on peak rates
David Rothnie, November 02, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Hugo Boss spurs Schuldscheine surge with €175m debut SSD

GC1830 Deal carton HB.jpg
Ana Fati, October 30, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Cicor Technologies secures Sfr245m credit deal, revamping ahead of 2025 maturity
Ana Fati, October 31, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Schaeffler-Vitesco M&A deal enters syndication
Ana Fati, November 01, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Office real estate demand in London surges in Q3
Mike Turner, November 01, 2023
Emerging Markets
TEB cuts price and adds size to loan

mblem Turk Ekonomi Bankasi, (Turkish Economy Bank), in 2005 BNP Paribas acquired 50% of the holding company
George Collard, November 02, 2023
CEE
Ziraat Katilim bond debut trades up
Francesca Young, November 01, 2023
CEE
Turkey targets another $10bn in 2024
George Collard, November 01, 2023
EM LatAm
Chile to continue local currency focus after double SLB dip
Oliver West, October 31, 2023
Africa
South Africa's Transnet seeks government help to reduce debts
George Collard, October 31, 2023
Equity
CAB Payments, Birkenstock put fresh spin on US-UK listing debate

birkenstock company 575
Gaia Freydefont, November 02, 2023
Equity IPOs
Turbulent backdrop shutters ECM as CVC postpones jumbo IPO
Aidan Gregory, November 02, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Nanobiotix launches $30m placing to fund clinical trials, repay debt
Gaia Freydefont, November 02, 2023
Equity IPOs
Investcorp Capital starts bookbuilding for ADX flotation
Aidan Gregory, November 02, 2023
Equity IPOs
German IPO pipeline building for 2024 despite poor market backdrop
Gaia Freydefont, November 01, 2023
People and Markets
Capital markets people on the move – October 2023

Morgan-Stanley-Times-Square_575x375 copy.jpg
John Crabb, November 02, 2023
Securitization
PRA mulls tough approach to non-neutrality in EU divergence
George Smith, November 02, 2023
GC View
Crypto proposals further weaken UK’s financial standing
John Crabb, November 01, 2023
Securitization People and Markets
Prosperise Capital enters US with PC2 Capital merger
Kunyi Yang, October 27, 2023
ABS
Orrick welcomes partner to its ABS team
Ayse Kelce, October 31, 2023
Southpaw
Jefferies eyes top five amid year of dislocation for rivals

New York, NY - April 9, 2023 : Jefferies Group independent investment bank and financial services company headquarters in Midtown, Manhattan.
John Crabb, November 02, 2023