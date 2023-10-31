ABS rat race descends upon Miami

In this week's episode of Another Fine Mezz, Tom Lemmon reports from Miami at IMN and FIIN's ABS East 2023 conference, while the usual suspects, Victoria Thiele and George Smith, were given a well-earned rest.

Jennifer Thomas, vice-president and portfolio manager at investment firm Loomis Sayles joined the podcast in between her hectic schedule as her team look for opportunities amid an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop.

GlobalCapital's US bureau chief, Oliver West made his first appearance on the podcast, from his vantage point of the exhibit hall. And, US RMBS and CMBS reporter Kunyi Yang also made her debut, explaining why 2024 could see a real tug of war in the office CMBS sector.

Brooke Major-Reid, chief capital officer at fintech consumer lender Affirm also dropped in, alongside KBRA's head of structured finance research, Brian Ford.