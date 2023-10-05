GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1826

Higher rates swing ‘double-edged sword’ at FIG market
Medieval reenactors sword fight
SSAs to flock to dollars despite sell-off amid euro unease

The Treasury Building in Washington DC, USA. A statue of Alexander Hamilton stands outside of the Neo-classical Treasury Building.
Georgie Lee, October 05, 2023
UPDATE EFSF offers 'something interesting' to wrap up year’s funding
Addison Gong, October 04, 2023
MuniFin attracts strong demand for new dollar bond despite US Treasury market volatility
Georgie Lee, October 05, 2023
IDA injects life into long-end of sterling curve
Addison Gong, October 04, 2023
Kommuninvest extends curve in uncertain dollar market
Georgie Lee, October 04, 2023
Bupa's senior euro debut limps over the finish line

Athletics - 2013 Bupa London 10k - London. Mo Farah crosses the line to win the Bupa London 10k run, London.
Frank Jackman, October 05, 2023
Haspa leads German savings banks to senior market
Atanas Dinov, October 05, 2023
BFCM surmounts volatility to issue largest yen bond
Atanas Dinov, October 05, 2023
Raiffeisen Romania tightens debut to 'very impressive' 7% yield
George Collard, October 05, 2023
Spabol returns for second Swiss franc covered bond
Frank Jackman, October 02, 2023
CFF revives confidence in covered bonds though doubts remain

BPCE HIRes 575 375
Bill Thornhill, October 05, 2023
Kookmin pays small premium on a generous spread for covered bond
Bill Thornhill, October 05, 2023
Euro covered bonds meet Bendigo’s diversification aims, says Geddes
Bill Thornhill, October 04, 2023
Covered bond supply hopes to reignite
Bill Thornhill, October 03, 2023
Raising Rates: high yields and wider spreads hit sentiment as EFSF test looms
Bill Thornhill, October 03, 2023
Securitization
US HEI securitization gains momentum but investors stay cautious

Houses in the residential area of San Francisco, California
Kunyi Yang, October 05, 2023
Brace of deals underscores EIB’s influence in EU SRT
George Smith, October 05, 2023
Euro CLO spread tightening set to screech to halt
Victoria Thiele, October 05, 2023
US CLO market set for hibernation as volatility hits
Tom Lemmon, October 05, 2023
September European securitization issuance sets post GFC record
George Smith, October 03, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Carmila furthers French real estate bond revival

Euralille shopping centre in Lille, France
Mike Turner, October 02, 2023
Valeo and RAC brave yo-yoing markets
Mike Turner, October 05, 2023
Accor hybrid offers investors rates buffer
Mike Turner, October 04, 2023
BlackRock launches transition focused private debt fund
Mike Turner, October 05, 2023
US corp bonds have widened on rate angst, but still open
David Rothnie, October 05, 2023
Emerging Markets
Uzbekistan draws investors with 8% handle

Poi Kalon Madrassa through the carved wooden doors in Bukhara, Uzbekistan.
Francesca Young, October 05, 2023
ENBD set to price green debut wider than peers
George Collard, October 03, 2023
Rising and volatile Treasury yields punish CEEMEA issuers
George Collard, October 03, 2023
Expectation of 'higher for longer' rates driving EM deals
Francesca Young, October 03, 2023
Finally, signs of Latin American pragmatism
Oliver West, October 04, 2023
Equity
Metro Bank shares plummet on recapitalisation fears

Metro Bank sign at the Metro Bank in Southampton, Hampshire
Aidan Gregory, October 05, 2023
Renk cancels Frankfurt IPO
Aidan Gregory, October 05, 2023
Planisware secures €25m cornerstone order from Caisse des Dépôts
Aidan Gregory, October 02, 2023
Santander crowns global head of syndicate

Santander sign logo
Francesca Young, October 04, 2023
DCM banks pushed to adapt as Asia G3 bond volumes plummet
Rashmi Kumar, October 05, 2023
RBC kicks off London IB jobs cuts
David Rothnie, October 04, 2023
Price isn't everything for EM issuers
George Collard, October 03, 2023
From Berlin to Miami
Tom Lemmon, October 02, 2023
UBS and BNP Paribas among banks looking to ride new levfin wave

Entrance of 5 Broadgate UBS building exterior HQ headquarters sign people financial services investment bank in the City of London UK KATHY DEWITT
David Rothnie, October 05, 2023