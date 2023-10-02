GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Another Fine Mezz

From Berlin to Miami

Tom Lemmon
Victoria ThieleGeorge Smith
October 02, 2023 03:21 PM
Aerial View of Miami Beach with Fountainblue Hotel in centre

◆ Talking points from TSI Congress in Berlin ◆ Man GLG markets new CLO ◆ Build-up begins for ABS East in Miami

This week's episode of our podcast Another Fine Mezz was something of an international tour, with a wrap of the annual TSI Congress in Berlin and a discussion about the upcoming ABS East conference in Miami.

European ABS reporter George Smith was in Berlin last week and with the help of European CLO reporter Victoria Thiele discussed why this year's conference had a distinctly political tone.

Meanwhile, Victoria talked through her scoop on Man GLG's return to CLO management and how CLO mezzanine investors are urging caution as arguments around documentation heat up.

Finally (around 17 minutes in), two special guests from the other side of the Atlantic in the form of Adam Grainger, from the Fixed Income Investor Network and IMN, and Joseph Lau — chairman of FIIN and president and chief investment officer at LordCap.

The 2023 edition of IMN and FINN's famous ABS East conference in Miami is less than three weeks, so we got the inside track on the event and why Miami is the ultimate autumn venue.

Topics

Another Fine Mezz PodcastSecuritizationSecuritization - CLOs
TL
Tom Lemmon
VT
Victoria Thiele
Senior Reporter - Equities
Contact
GS
George Smith

