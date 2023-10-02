From Berlin to Miami

This week's episode of our podcast Another Fine Mezz was something of an international tour, with a wrap of the annual TSI Congress in Berlin and a discussion about the upcoming ABS East conference in Miami.

European ABS reporter George Smith was in Berlin last week and with the help of European CLO reporter Victoria Thiele discussed why this year's conference had a distinctly political tone.

Meanwhile, Victoria talked through her scoop on Man GLG's return to CLO management and how CLO mezzanine investors are urging caution as arguments around documentation heat up.

Finally (around 17 minutes in), two special guests from the other side of the Atlantic in the form of Adam Grainger, from the Fixed Income Investor Network and IMN, and Joseph Lau — chairman of FIIN and president and chief investment officer at LordCap.

The 2023 edition of IMN and FINN's famous ABS East conference in Miami is less than three weeks, so we got the inside track on the event and why Miami is the ultimate autumn venue.