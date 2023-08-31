GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1821

Senior Debt
Nordea sparks sustainability-linked financing debate with new bond
Nordea sparks sustainability-linked financing debate with new bond
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

KfW eyes more duration after going large in dollars

Addison Gong, August 31, 2023
Sovereigns
Germany tap lures investors to the long end of curve
Georgie Lee, August 29, 2023
Supras and agencies
Green investors flock to Kommuninvest four year paper
Georgie Lee, August 29, 2023
A tale of two currencies as SSAs resume benchmark issuance
Addison Gong, August 29, 2023
Sub-sovereigns
Québec keeps dollar investors engaged with Canadian paper
Addison Gong, August 31, 2023
Financial Institutions
Regulatory Capital

Santander specific call skip not hindering sentiment in euro AT1s

Santander specific call skip not hindering sentiment in euro AT1s
Atanas Dinov, August 31, 2023
Senior Debt
Monte Dei Paschi senior sale shows market return ‘on track’
Frank Jackman, August 29, 2023
Senior Debt
Contrasting Sabadell and Sydbank deals highlight demand for spread
Atanas Dinov, August 30, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Allianz prints $1bn tier two in calm before dollar storm
David Rothnie, August 31, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Crédit Agricole returns to attractive tier two funding in Singapore
Atanas Dinov, August 31, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered FRNs in euros to remain niche despite TD success

Bill Thornhill, August 31, 2023
Covered Bonds
Covered bond issuers to return to ‘business as usual’ next week
Bill Thornhill, August 31, 2023
Covered Bonds
MuHyp suggests Pfandbrief repricing might be due
Bill Thornhill, August 30, 2023
Covered Bonds
TD takes size with rare three part covered bond
Bill Thornhill, August 29, 2023
Covered Bonds
Volksbank Wien crosses the covered bond finishing line
Bill Thornhill, August 29, 2023
Securitization
RMBS

Santander's UK RMBS kicks off tsunami of European deals

Storm surf, Tsunami wave
Victoria Thiele, August 31, 2023
CMBS
ESG concerns pushing US data center CMBS to greener climes
Kunyi Yang, August 31, 2023
RMBS
EU ABS heavyweights look to land early blow
Tom Lemmon, August 29, 2023
CLOs
BNP Paribas expands US credit strategy team
Tom Lemmon, August 29, 2023
Another Fine Mezz
Isn't SRT lovely
Tom Lemmon, August 29, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

LVMH lands second chunky luxury trade of week

LVMH lands second chunky luxury trade of week
Mike Turner, August 31, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Kering brings big deals back to IG corporates
Mike Turner, August 29, 2023
Corporate Bonds
High beta IG corporates wooed by investors
Mike Turner, August 30, 2023
Corporate Bonds
IG corporates thrash out solid, if unspectacular, deals
Mike Turner, August 30, 2023
Corporate Bonds
IG corporate flow slows as lacklustre spell beckons
Mike Turner, August 31, 2023
Emerging Markets
Asia

Shenzhen navigates volatility to serve up dim sum bond

Shenzhen navigates volatility to serve up dim sum bond
Rashmi Kumar, August 31, 2023
CEE
Česká spořitelna success paves the way for CEE peers
George Collard, August 31, 2023
GC View
Investors have a chance to push Turkey on democracy
George Collard, August 29, 2023
Africa
Gabon coup catches investors by surprise
George Collard, August 30, 2023
CEE
Česká spořitelna draws big book
George Collard, August 30, 2023
Equity
Equity IPOs

IPOs last piece of the jigsaw for EMEA ECM as market reopens

IPOs last piece of the jigsaw for EMEA ECM as market reopens
Aidan Gregory, August 31, 2023
Equity-Linked
Saipem makes equity-linked debut with €500m convertible bond
Aidan Gregory, August 31, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Coloplast reopens Europe's blocks market with $1.3bn primary raise
Aidan Gregory, August 30, 2023
Equity IPOs
PIF backed Ades Holding to reset Saudi Arabia's IPO market
Aidan Gregory, August 29, 2023
People and Markets
People News

Capital markets people on the move — Summer 2023

John Crabb, August 31, 2023
Bank Results
UBS bumper profit masks IB pain
David Rothnie, August 31, 2023
People News
Third time’s a charm as Elbech quits JP Morgan for IADB
Toby Fildes, August 25, 2023
People News
SEB promotes two to bolster sustainability team
John Crabb, August 31, 2023
CLOs
‘Most people tell you it’s crazy to do a CLO in August’
Victoria Thiele, August 30, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Fraser’s delayering leaves an Ybarra-shaped hole at Citi

David Rothnie, August 31, 2023