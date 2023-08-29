Isn't SRT lovely

Another Fine Mezz remains only two thirds full as European ABS reporter George Smith acclimatises to fatherhood and the attendant sleep deprivation. Thankfully, securitization deputy editor Tom Lemmon was kept company by European CLO reporter Victoria Thiele.

European Significant risk transfer (SRT) is set for another record year in 2023 after various regulatory disasters were averted. Meanwhile in the US, there is hope that banks will soon come to a compromise with regulators.

Onex priced its first European CLO of the year, which was the first deal in the region to split the single 'B' tranche. However, the strange ratings revealed a mystery investor on the senior notes.