Issue 1812

Top Stories
SSA
EU insists transition to ‘sovereign-style’ issuer on track despite funding cut
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

Fat yield helps IADB’s three year bond blow out

Addison Gong, June 29, 2023
Supras and agencies
Ico marches on social path despite falling issuance
Addison Gong, June 29, 2023
Supras and agencies
Investors launch themselves at yieldy CPPIB
Addison Gong, June 27, 2023
GC View
Latest hurdles for UK economy are water off a duck’s back for the DMO
Georgie Lee, June 27, 2023
Sub-sovereigns
UPDATE Castile and Leon joins Spanish SSA issuance rush
Addison Gong, June 28, 2023
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

BPCE introduces popular sports and healthcare social first

Atanas Dinov, June 29, 2023
FIG
Yankee banks bathe in strong demand
David Rothnie, June 29, 2023
Asia
Asia bond market perks up as Luso seals capital deal
Rashmi Kumar, June 29, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Commerzbank tier two faces tepid demand
Atanas Dinov, June 28, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Helaba fills small funding need with Swissie tier two
Frank Jackman, June 29, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered bond issuance to increase as bank funding under pressure

Bill Thornhill, June 29, 2023
Covered Bonds
Covered bond issuers pause as optimism improves
Bill Thornhill, June 28, 2023
Covered Bonds
Banco BPI opts for a cautious covered bond approach
Bill Thornhill, June 27, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Intesa goes for size over price on OBG return
Frank Jackman, June 26, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
CIBC seals popular Swissie covered bond
Frank Jackman, June 28, 2023
Securitization
RMBS

UK RMBS unperturbed by chancellor’s mortgage intervention

George Smith, June 29, 2023
ABS
Macro ease drives US consumer ABS spreads tighter
Ayse Kelce, June 29, 2023
RMBS
Hopes rise for HELOC, second lien securitization amid structural tweaks
Kunyi Yang, June 29, 2023
ABS
Pagaya’s Limanni sees investors ‘getting excited’ on consumer ABS
Ayse Kelce, June 27, 2023
CLOs
CLO arb still curbing issuance as market looks to September
Victoria Thiele, June 27, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Porsche SE wants to retain ‘scarcity of its brand’ in debt market

Mike Turner, June 29, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Arqiva proves demand for corporate sterling paper continues despite BoE rate rise
Mike Turner, June 27, 2023
Corporate Bonds
RTE and KPN among last names to come before summer break
Mike Turner, June 27, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Cadent and Alperia hit market mire
Mike Turner, June 28, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Unibail gets 92% take-up of hybrid exchange offer
Mike Turner, June 29, 2023
Emerging Markets
Africa

‘Novel’ Zambia clause could give bondholders further boost in debt restructuring

George Collard, June 29, 2023
Emerging Markets
No more CEEMEA bond supply expected until July
George Collard, June 26, 2023
EM LatAm
Petrobras affirms LatAm reopening with tight 10 year
Oliver West, June 27, 2023
Emerging Market Loans
EM lenders have hope after ‘grim’ first half of 2023
George Collard, June 29, 2023
EM LatAm
Scarcity value helps Paraguay land flat to curve
Oliver West, June 29, 2023
Equity
Equity IPOs

Deal makers hope for more IPOs after ‘mixed bag’ H1 in European ECM

Aidan Gregory, June 29, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Ireland’s stake in AIB falls below majority ownership
Aidan Gregory, June 28, 2023
Equity IPOs
CAB Payments sets fixed offer price for London IPO
Aidan Gregory, June 27, 2023
Equity IPOs
Meeza QSTP prices ultra-rare Qatari flotation
Aidan Gregory, June 26, 2023
People and Markets
People and Markets

EU urged to act fast on CMU to maintain Paris post-Brexit glory

John Crabb, June 29, 2023
Responsible Investment
Green disclosure goes global with ISSB, but change is up to investors
Jon Hay, June 29, 2023
People and Markets
Capital markets people on the move — June 2023
John Crabb, June 29, 2023
People and Markets
Gossé to leave Citi MTN desk
Atanas Dinov, June 27, 2023
People and Markets
The last days of Libor: ARRC appoints new chair
John Crabb, June 23, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Focus the watchword in HSBC’s innovative IB push

David Rothnie, June 29, 2023