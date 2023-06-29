Issue 1812
Top Stories
-
Holding company bonds battered: so far, secured bonds are only scratched
-
'Relief rather than fear' for investors missing higher yielding deals as they dodge deals from minnows in favour of benchmarks
-
Big name issuers finally return but aggressive approach unsustainable as aftermarket underwhelms
-
Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse in March postponed the pipeline of state selldowns
Leader
-
Paying up is hard to do, but it is sometimes worth the pain to ensure funding certainty
-
Green investors cannot stick to green bonds
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets