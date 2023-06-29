Sustainable finance grows up

Ever since the dawn of the green bond market, participants have wondered: “One day, will all bonds be green?”

That is a long way off. But we are getting closer to a point that is much more relevant for humanity’s struggle with the climate and biodiversity crisis: when all bonds are transition bonds.

This week NatWest published a survey of 225 asset managers’ attitudes to a range of environmental, social and governance issues.

Investors were asked: “What bond structures do you think are most helpful for reaching net zero goals and mitigating physical risk?”

They were invited to rank green bonds, sustainability-linked bonds, green securitization and conventional bonds.

This looked like a face-off between green bonds and SLBs — but no. Top of the charts as helpful for reaching net zero goals, picked as one of the best options by 80% of investors, was conventional bonds.

They were also ranked the very best tool of the four by 28%, more than any of the labelled instruments.

And for physical risk, 84% of investors picked conventional bonds, again the highest share. In both cases the view was common across north America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

There is still a place for labelled debt. After all, about three quarters picked one of those instruments as best.

But the survey hammers home a crucial truth: conventional bonds are essential to financing the world’s escape from climate disaster. What’s more, investors now realise it.

As NatWest points out, labelled debt reached $3.8tr at the end of last year, but this is still only 5% of the global bond market.

All the issuers of all the bonds need to become sustainable, throughout their operations.

The fixed income market has taken a long detour through thickets of detail about sustainably labelled instruments. It is now back where it started: facing a mammoth, unsustainable bond market.

The tool for making it sustainable will not be a special structure or a modest tilt to greener debt. It will be a strident demand to issuers: go green or we're out.