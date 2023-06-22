GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1811

Top Stories
Covered Bonds
Cracks in covered bond market start to show as TLTRO repayment falls due
European Central Bank and former Grossmarkthalle, architect Coop Himmelblau, Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany
Leader
Public Sector

Flex appeal: SSA issuers bend to withstand blustery markets

flex_cov-lighthouse-as542463796.jpg
Georgie Lee, June 19, 2023
Dollars deliver as data shows shift in SSA issuance
Addison Gong, June 19, 2023
SSA
Bank of England rate rise spells further sterling uncertainty for SSAs
Georgie Lee, June 22, 2023
Supras and agencies
EIB launches first digital green bond
Georgie Lee, June 19, 2023
Supras and agencies
3CIF makes euro return as peers eye green bonds
Addison Gong, June 19, 2023
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

Alpha Bank highlights 'receptive' market for Greek bank funding

GC1811 Deal Cartoon2.jpg
Atanas Dinov, June 20, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Achmea prices popular tier two through revised guidance
Atanas Dinov, June 19, 2023
FIG
Barclays makes US visit amid improved dollar conditions
Atanas Dinov, June 22, 2023
Senior Debt
SEB seals tight four year senior sale
Frank Jackman, June 21, 2023
Senior Debt
Santander CF wins arb with its largest Swiss franc bond
Frank Jackman, June 20, 2023
Covered Bonds

BSH flop gives covered bond mart pause for thought

Bausparkasse Schwaebisch Hall HiRes 575
Bill Thornhill, June 21, 2023
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Awards 2023: Nominations requested!
Bill Thornhill, June 14, 2023
Covered Bonds
RBC and BMO steer away from euro covered bonds
Bill Thornhill, June 22, 2023
Covered Bonds
Aegon shows there's life in the old covered bond market yet
Bill Thornhill, June 21, 2023
Covered Bonds
Investors thirst for juicier spreads on covered bonds
Atanas Dinov, June 19, 2023
Securitization
CMBS

US CMBS issuance recovers but spreads vulnerable to supply

CMBS office
Kunyi Yang, June 22, 2023
Securitization People and Markets
MUFG promotes from within to replace CLO head
Tom Lemmon, June 22, 2023
GC View
UK securitization reform: what's in it for Labour?
Tom Lemmon, June 20, 2023
Securitization
SEC willing to work with market on conflicts of interest rule
Kunyi Yang, June 20, 2023
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Nasdaq hits euros first in six tranche bond outing

NASDAQ building in Time Square at night
Mike Turner, June 22, 2023
Corporate Bonds
IG corporate credit becomes a haven for stray investors
Mike Turner, June 21, 2023
Corporate Bonds
AA taps sterling as Bank of England meeting looms
Mike Turner, June 20, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Bond investors digest implications of Tennet jumbo loan
Mike Turner, June 20, 2023
Corporate Bonds
United Utilities keeps taps open on sterling run
Mike Turner, June 19, 2023
Emerging Markets
EM LatAm

LatAm corp primary surges back — to strong results

Mexico, BBVA, Bancomer, Mexico City, skyscrape, Paseo Reforma, 575, LatAm
Oliver West, June 22, 2023
Emerging Markets
Nova KBM goes bigger after winning big book
Francesca Young, June 22, 2023
EM LatAm
CMPC draws big demand with rare green SLB
Oliver West, June 21, 2023
Emerging Markets
CEE bank flurry ramps up with Czech and Slovak deals due
Francesca Young, June 21, 2023
Emerging Markets
NLB success brings hope for EM FIG issuers
Francesca Young, June 20, 2023
Equity
Follow-ons and Rights issues

Europe's landlords scramble to avoid punishing recapitalisations

Stockholm, Sweden city skyline.
Aidan Gregory, June 22, 2023
Equity IPOs
Ferretti to price Milan secondary listing at €3
Aidan Gregory, June 22, 2023
Asia
India block party rages on as equities rebound
Rashmi Kumar, June 22, 2023
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Aedifica boosts capital with €380m rights offer
Aidan Gregory, June 21, 2023
Equity-Linked
Convertible conundrum baffles bankers
Aidan Gregory, June 19, 2023
People and Markets
Securitization

'We signed the papers three days before Lehman went bust'

20220421_24am_rob_ford_1269_low-res.jpg
Tom Lemmon, June 22, 2023
GC View
ECB must do more to promote the digital euro’s wholesale benefits
John Crabb, June 21, 2023
People and Markets
Goldman chooses new head of EMEA IG syndicate
Toby Fildes, June 22, 2023
Securitization
EU ABS resilience could force regulatory change
Tom Lemmon, June 19, 2023
SSA People and Markets
Rival hires key Credit Suisse DCM banker in Zurich
Frank Jackman, June 21, 2023