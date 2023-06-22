Issue 1811
Top Stories
French issuers also revelled in 'outstanding' issuance this week due to improved relative value versus peers
Issuer offers to exchange hybrid rather than not call it, but some say it's just kicking the can down the road
Revised Handbook designed to raise confidence among issuers
GlobalCapital hosted the 2023 Bond Awards on Wednesday night, gathering together the market’s best and brightest across treasury teams, investment banks, investors, rating agencies, law firms and tech providers.
Leader
Pulling a deal is never an easy decision, but it can be the best one
A slowdown in equity-linked issuance this quarter is mystifying bankers who say conditions are just right
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets