GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2023 – full results revealed
GlobalCapital hosted the 2023 Bond Awards on Wednesday night, gathering together the market’s best and brightest across treasury teams, investment banks, investors, rating agencies, law firms and tech providers.
Guests arrived in chipper mood, happy to have finished two days of hard work at the Global Borrowers & Bond Investors Forum and ready to catch up with friends. colleagues and clients over fizz, food and awards.
It is hard to recall such a buoyant atmosphere as a record number of borrowers chatted away with their bookrunners - including through the awards ceremony itself. It was hard though to begrudge people's excitement at being together and celebrating their wins.
The GlobalCapital Bond Awards are unique, in that they are decided by the market itself, through an online poll which participants nominate and vote in.
We thank all of you who have supported our awards, sharing your expertise on the market by voting in the poll, as well as our sponsors.
Congratulations to all our winners and nominees,
The full list of winners and runners up is below.
SUPRANATIONAL, SOVEREIGN AND AGENCY BOND AWARDS
SSA BORROWER AWARDS
Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding Team
KfW
2 European Union
3 European Investment Bank
Most Innovative SSA Issuer
European Investment Bank
2 World Bank
3 KfW
Most Impressive SSA Issuer Across Multiple Markets
World Bank
2 KfW
3 European Investment Bank
Most Impressive SSA Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology
European Investment Bank
2 World Bank
3 KfW
Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Dollars
European Investment Bank
2 Asian Development Bank
3 World Bank
Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Euros
European Union
2 KfW
3 European Investment Bank
Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Team
UK
2 Italy
3= Belgium
3= France
3= Germany
3= Spain
Most Impressive Supranational Funding Team
European Union
2 World Bank
3= Asian Development Bank
3= European Investment Bank
Best Agency Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of Over €30bn
KfW
2 CADES
Best Agency Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of Under €30bn
BNG Bank
2 Municipality Finance
3= Agence Française de Développement
3= Kommunalbanken Norway
Most Impressive State, Regional or Municipal Funding Team
North Rhine-Westphalia
2 Québec
3 Ontario
Most Impressive Supranational ESG Bond Issuer
European Investment Bank
2 European Union
3 World Bank
Most Impressive Government ESG Bond Issuer
Germany
2 France
3 Austria
Most Impressive Agency ESG Bond Issuer
KfW
2 Agence Française de Développement
3 Municipality Finance
Most Impressive Local Government ESG Bond Issuer
North Rhine-Westphalia
2 Ontario
3 Île-de-France
Most Impressive SSA MTN Issuer
KfW
2 World Bank
3= European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
3= International Finance Corp
SSA FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Official
Cyril Rousseau, France
Martin Duffell, UK
(joint winners)
2 Davide Iacovoni, Italy
3 Álvaro López Barceló, Spain
Most Impressive Supranational Funding Official
Sandeep Dhawan, European Investment Bank
2 Siegfried Ruhl, European Union
3 Andrea Dore, World Bank
Most Impressive Agency Funding Official
Jörg Graupner, KfW
2 Mascha Ketting, BNG Bank
3 Petra Wehlert, KfW
Rising Star SSA Funding Official
Miia Palviainen, Council of Europe Development Bank (and formerly Municipality Finance)
Sydney Siahaija, BNG Bank
(joint winners)
2 Joris Schoenmakers, Asian Development Bank
SSA INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
Most Impressive Bank for SSA Bonds
JP Morgan
2 Deutsche Bank
3 Citigroup
Coming Force in SSA Bonds
BMO Capital Markets
2 Santander
3 Danske Bank
Most Impressive Bank for SSA ESG Capital Markets
Crédit Agricole CIB
2 BNP Paribas
3 NatWest
Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for SSA Primary Bond Markets
HSBC
2 BNP Paribas
3 Goldman Sachs
Most Impressive SSA Coverage Team
Deutsche Bank
2 JP Morgan
3 TD Securities
Most Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA Bonds
JP Morgan
2 Deutsche Bank
3 Citigroup
Most Impressive SSA House in Euros
BNP Paribas
2 Deutsche Bank
3 JP Morgan
Most Impressive SSA House in Dollars
Citigroup
2 JP Morgan
3= BMO Capital Markets
3= RBC Capital Markets
Most Impressive SSA House in Sterling
NatWest
2 Barclays
3 RBC Capital Markets
Most Impressive SSA House in Non-Core Currencies
JP Morgan
2 Danske Bank
3 TD Securities
Most Impressive SSA House for the Canadian Market
RBC Capital Markets
2 TD Securities
3 BMO Capital Markets
Most Impressive SSA House for the Japanese Market
Nomura
2 Daiwa Capital Markets
3 Citigroup
Most Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAs
JP Morgan
2 Crédit Agricole
3 Citigroup
SSA BOND BANKER AWARDS
Most Impressive SSA Syndicate Banker
Neal Ganatra, Deutsche Bank
2 Lars Humble, formerly Goldman Sachs
3 Alex Barnes, Citigroup
Most Impressive SSA Origination Banker
Ebba Wexler, Citigroup
2 Garry Jaskierowicz, Nomura
3= Dorothée Amar, Goldman Sachs
3= François Planque, Bank of America
3= Laura O’Connor, TD Securities
Rising Star SSA Banker
Pieter van Blommestein, Deutsche Bank
2 Ali Nauman, Santander
3= Lukas Lippenmeyer, Deutsche Bank
3= Sara Montes, Nomura
Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker for SSAs
Myriam Zapata, BNP Paribas
2 Tanguy Claquin, Crédit Agricole
3 Philip Brown, Citigroup
OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS
Most Influential Investor in SSA Bonds
BlackRock
2 Wellington
3 Amundi
Best Law Firm for SSA Bonds
Linklaters
2= Allen & Overy
2= Clifford Chance
Best Rating Agency for SSA Bonds
S&P Global
2 Moody’s
3 Fitch
Best Second Party Opinion Provider for SSA ESG Bonds
Sustainalytics
2 ISS
3 Cicero
Best Technology Platform for the SSA Primary Bond Market
Origin
2 Ipreo
3= Agora
3= NowCM
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION BOND AWARDS
FIG BORROWER AWARDS
Most Impressive Financial Institution Borrower
Société Générale
2 BPCE
3 Banco Santander
Most Innovative Financial Institution Borrower
Société Générale
2 NatWest
3 BPCE
Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Capital
Lloyds Bank
2 ING
3 CaixaBank
Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured Debt
Banco Santander
2= ABN Amro
2= BPCE
4= ING
4= Intesa Sanpaolo
4= TD Bank
Most Impressive Debut/Returning Financial Institution Unsecured Issuer
Oldenburgische Landesbank
2 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
3 Crelan
Most Impressive FIG Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology
UBS
Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer at Using Liability Management
NatWest
2 Nationwide Building Society
3 Lloyds Bank
Most Impressive Financial Institution ESG Bond Issuer
Allied Irish Banks
2 NatWest
3 Berlin Hyp
Most Impressive Financial Institution MTN Issuer
Bank of Nova Scotia
2 BPCE
3 Rabobank
FIG FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding Official
Arnaud Mezrahi, Société Générale
2 Silvana Borgatti, Banco Santander
3= Darren Potter, Bank of Nova Scotia
3= Petra Mellor, Nordea
3= Roland Charbonnel, BPCE
Rising Star Financial Institution Funding Official
Kristian André, SBAB
FIG BANK AWARDS
Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Bonds
JP Morgan
2 Natixis
3= Barclays
3= HSBC
3= UBS
Coming Force in Financial Institution Bonds
Santander
2 Wells Fargo
3 Erste Group
Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institution Bonds
Goldman Sachs
2 Bank of America
3 Crédit Agricole
Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Capital and Regulatory Advice
UBS
2 Citigroup
3 JP Morgan
Most Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institution Bonds
JP Morgan
2 BNP Paribas
3 Barclays
Most Impressive Bank for Insurance Debt
Citigroup
2 HSBC
3= Barclays
3= Goldman Sachs
Most Impressive Investment Bank for Financial Institution ESG Capital Markets
Crédit Agricole CIB
2 ING
3 BNP Paribas
Most Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial Institutions
Barclays
2 Bank of America
3 JP Morgan
Most Impressive FIG House in Euros
BNP Paribas
2 Natixis
3 JP Morgan
Most Impressive FIG House in Dollars
JP Morgan
2 Citigroup
3 Morgan Stanley
Most Impressive FIG House in Sterling
NatWest
2 Barclays
3 Nomura
Most Impressive FIG House in Non-Core Currencies
Nomura
2 UBS
3 Citigroup
Most Impressive MTN Dealer for Financial Institutions
Citigroup
2 Goldman Sachs
3 LBBW
Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for FIG Primary Bond Markets
UBS
2 NatWest
3 JP Morgan
Best Secondary Trading House for FIG Bonds
JP Morgan
2 Citigroup
3 Barclays
FIG BOND BANKER AWARDS
Most Impressive FIG Syndicate Banker
Vincent Hoarau, Crédit Agricole CIB
2 Edward Markham, Goldman Sachs
3 Jacob Gilbert, NatWest
Rising Star FIG Bond Banker
Samira Meier, Crédit Agricole CIB
2 James Riley, ING
3= Henrietta Gould, UBS
3= Jamie Ruiz, NatWest
OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS
Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution Bonds
BlackRock
2= Amundi
2= Pimco
4 Norges Bank Investment Management
Best Law Firm for Financial Institution Bonds
Allen & Overy
2= Clifford Chance
2= Linklaters
4 White & Case
Best Rating Agency for Financial Institution Bonds
Moody’s
2 S&P Global
3 Fitch
Best Second Party Opinion Provider for FIG ESG Bonds
Sustainalytics
2 ISS
3 Moody’s
Best Technology Platform for the FIG Primary Bond Market
Origin
2 DirectBooks
3 Ipreo
CORPORATE BOND AWARDS
CORPORATE BORROWER AWARDS
Most Impressive Corporate Borrower
Enel
2 EDF
3= Tennet
3= Volkswagen
Most Innovative Corporate Borrower
Enel
2 Siemens
3 Vodafone
Most Impressive Non-European Corporate Borrower in European Currencies
IBM
2 Medtronic
3= Booking Holdings
3= Prologis
Most Impressive Corporate Yankee Bond Issuer
Nestlé
2 Volkswagen
3 Enel
Most Impressive Corporate Borrower in Sterling
EDF
2 Diageo
3= Engie
3= National Grid
Most Impressive Corporate Funding Team
Volkswagen
2 National Grid
3 Vonovia
Most Impressive Corporate Hybrid Capital Issuer
Telefónica
2 Iberdrola
3 Enel
Most Impressive Corporate Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology
Siemens
2 Volvo
Best Corporate Issuer at Using Liability Management
Deutsche Telekom
2 Enel
3= Engie
3= Heimstaden
3= Telefónica
3= Vodafone
Most Impressive Debut Corporate Bond Issuer
Suez
2 Universal Music Group
3 Siemens Energy
Most Impressive Corporate Green, Social or Sustainable Bond Issuer
Tennet
2 Ørsted
3 Volkswagen
Most Impressive Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuer
Enel
2 Anglo American
3 Air France-KLM
Most Impressive Corporate MTN Issuer
Volvo
2 National Grid
3 Toyota
4 Severn Trent
CORPORATE FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
Most Impressive Corporate Funding Official
Claudio Menghi, Nestlé
2= Alessandro Canta, Enel
2= Kwok Liu, National Grid
4 Gary Admans, BP
CORPORATE BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Bonds
Bank of America
2 HSBC
3 JP Morgan
Coming Force in Corporate Bonds
Wells Fargo
2 SMBC Nikko
3 Mizuho
Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Euros
BNP Paribas
2 HSBC
3 Bank of America
Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Dollars
Bank of America
2 JP Morgan
3 Citigroup
Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Sterling
Barclays
2 HSBC
3 NatWest
Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Corporate Bonds
BNP Paribas
2 Bank of America
3 JP Morgan
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Hybrid Capital
Barclays
2 BNP Paribas
3= Bank of America
3= Deutsche Bank
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Capital Structure Advice
Citigroup
2 Bank of America
3 JP Morgan
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Ratings Advice
JP Morgan
2 Société Générale
3 Citigroup
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Liability Management
Deutsche Bank
2 Goldman Sachs
3 Bank of America
Most Impressive Investment Bank for Corporate ESG Capital Markets and Advice
Crédit Agricole
ING
(joint winners)
3 BNP Paribas
4 HSBC
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Swaps and Other Derivatives
BNP Paribas
2 Barclays
3 Bank of America
Most Impressive Corporate MTN Dealer
Barclays
2 BNP Paribas
3= Bank of America
3= Crédit Agricole
CORPORATE BOND BANKER AWARDS
Most Impressive Corporate Bond Syndicate Banker
Angus Reynolds, Bank of America
2 Rupert Lewis, BNP Paribas
3 Michael Sabatino
Most Impressive Corporate Bond Origination Banker
Mark Kitchen, Bank of America
2 Jérôme Zecchini, HSBC
3 Nathalie Bitan, HSBC
4 Kiran Karia, JP Morgan
Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker for Corporate and FIG Borrowers
Emilie Siebenborn, BNP Paribas
2= Laurent Adoult, Crédit Agricole
2= Anjuli Pandit, HSBC
OTHER CORPORATE BOND AWARDS
Most Influential Investor in Senior Corporate Bonds
BlackRock
2 Wellington
3 Amundi
4 DWS
Most Influential Investor in Hybrid Corporate Bonds
BlackRock
2 Wellington
3 Amundi
4 DWS
Best Debt Advisory Firm for Companies
Rothschild & Co
2= Evercore
2= EY
Best Law Firm for Corporate Bonds
Allen & Overy
2 Linklaters
3 Clifford Chance
Best Rating Agency for Corporate Bonds
Moody’s
2 S&P Global
3 Fitch
Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Corporate ESG Bonds
Sustainalytics
2 ISS
3 Moody’s
EMERGING MARKET BOND AWARDS
EM BORROWER AWARDS
Overall Most Impressive Emerging Markets Issuer
Public Investment Fund
2 Turkey
3 First Abu Dhabi Bank
Most Impressive Issuer in Central and Eastern Europe
Hungary
2 Poland
3 Turkey
Most Impressive Issuer in the Middle East and Africa
Public Investment Fund
2 First Abu Dhabi Bank
3 Morocco
Most Impressive Issuer in Latin America
Chile
2 Mexico
3 Colombia
Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in CEEMEA
Public Investment Fund
2 First Abu Dhabi Bank
3 Hungary
Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in Latin AmericaUruguay
2 Chile
3 Cemex
EM FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
Most Impressive Funding Official in Central and Eastern Europe
Zoltán Kurali, Hungary
2 Yuriy Butsa, Ukraine
3 Zeynep Boga, Turkey
Most Impressive Funding Official in the Middle East and Africa
Rula AlQadi, First Abu Dhabi Bank
2 Fahad Al-Saif, Public Investment Fund
3 Abdelhakim Jouahri, Morocco
Most Impressive Funding Official in Latin America
Patricio Sepúlveda, Chile
2= Carlos García Moreno, América Móvil
2= María del Carmen Bonilla Rodríguez, Mexico
4 Fernando Reiter, Cemex
EM INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
Most Impressive Bank for Emerging Market Bonds
JP Morgan
2 Citi
3 Standard Chartered
Most Impressive Bank for Central and Eastern European Bonds
BNP Paribas
2 JP Morgan
3 Citi
Most Impressive Bank for Middle Eastern and African Bonds
Citi
2 JP Morgan
3 Standard Chartered
Most Impressive Bank for Latin American Bonds
Citi
2 JP Morgan
3 Bank of America
Most Impressive Local Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds
Emirates NBD
2 First Abu Dhabi Bank
3 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
Most Impressive Local Bank for Latin American Bonds
BBVA Bancomer
2 Itaú
3 Banco Santander Brasil
Most Impressive Bank for ESG Capital Markets in CEEMEA
BNP Paribas
2 JP Morgan
3 Standard Chartered
Most Impressive Bank for ESG Capital Markets in Latin America
Santander
2 JP Morgan
3 BNP Paribas
Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for EM Primary Bond Markets
JP Morgan
2 HSBC
3 Citi
EM BOND BANKER AWARDS
Most Impressive CEEMEA Bond Syndicate Banker
Alex Karolev, JP Morgan
2 Matt Doherty, BNP Paribas
3 Nick Darrant, Citi
Most Impressive CEEMEA Bond Origination Banker
Borys Matiash, BNP Paribas
2 Jitendra Mistry, JP Morgan
3 Boris Vladislavlev, JP Morgan
Most Impressive Latin American Bond Syndicate Banker
Jonas Knoll, JP Morgan
2 Geoffrey Hunter, Citi
Most Impressive Latin American Bond Origination Banker
Juan Pablo Gallipoli, HSBC
Rising Star Emerging Markets Bond Banker
Juris Kuprijanovs, BNP Paribas
2 Arseniy Loboyko, JP Morgan
3= Gavriel Shaya, HSBC
3= Carmen Bereincua, Citi
Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker for Emerging Markets
Clark Gard, JP Morgan
OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS
Most Influential Investor in Emerging Market Bonds
BlackRock
2 Pimco
3 Wellington
Best Law Firm for Emerging Market Bonds
White & Case
2 Allen & Overy
3 Clifford Chance
Best Rating Agency for Emerging Market Bonds
Fitch Ratings
2 Moody’s
3 S&P Global
Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Emerging Market ESG Bonds
Sustainalytics
2 S&P Global Cicero
3 Moody’s Vigeo Eiris
Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Emerging Market Bonds
MarketAxess