GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2023 – full results revealed

GlobalCapital hosted the 2023 Bond Awards on Wednesday night, gathering together the market’s best and brightest across treasury teams, investment banks, investors, rating agencies, law firms and tech providers.

Guests arrived in chipper mood, happy to have finished two days of hard work at the Global Borrowers & Bond Investors Forum and ready to catch up with friends. colleagues and clients over fizz, food and awards.

It is hard to recall such a buoyant atmosphere as a record number of borrowers chatted away with their bookrunners - including through the awards ceremony itself. It was hard though to begrudge people's excitement at being together and celebrating their wins.

The GlobalCapital Bond Awards are unique, in that they are decided by the market itself, through an online poll which participants nominate and vote in.

We thank all of you who have supported our awards, sharing your expertise on the market by voting in the poll, as well as our sponsors.

Congratulations to all our winners and nominees,

The full list of winners and runners up is below.

SUPRANATIONAL, SOVEREIGN AND AGENCY BOND AWARDS

SSA BORROWER AWARDS

Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding Team

KfW

2 European Union

3 European Investment Bank

Most Innovative SSA Issuer

European Investment Bank

2 World Bank

3 KfW

Most Impressive SSA Issuer Across Multiple Markets

World Bank

2 KfW

3 European Investment Bank

Most Impressive SSA Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology

European Investment Bank

2 World Bank

3 KfW

Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Dollars

European Investment Bank

2 Asian Development Bank

3 World Bank

Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Euros

European Union

2 KfW

3 European Investment Bank

Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Team

UK

2 Italy

3= Belgium

3= France

3= Germany

3= Spain

Most Impressive Supranational Funding Team

European Union

2 World Bank

3= Asian Development Bank

3= European Investment Bank

Best Agency Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of Over €30bn

KfW

2 CADES

Best Agency Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of Under €30bn

BNG Bank

2 Municipality Finance

3= Agence Française de Développement

3= Kommunalbanken Norway

Most Impressive State, Regional or Municipal Funding Team

North Rhine-Westphalia

2 Québec

3 Ontario

Most Impressive Supranational ESG Bond Issuer

European Investment Bank

2 European Union

3 World Bank

Most Impressive Government ESG Bond Issuer

Germany

2 France

3 Austria

Most Impressive Agency ESG Bond Issuer

KfW

2 Agence Française de Développement

3 Municipality Finance

Most Impressive Local Government ESG Bond Issuer

North Rhine-Westphalia

2 Ontario

3 Île-de-France

Most Impressive SSA MTN Issuer

KfW

2 World Bank

3= European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

3= International Finance Corp

SSA FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Official

Cyril Rousseau, France

Martin Duffell, UK

(joint winners)

2 Davide Iacovoni, Italy

3 Álvaro López Barceló, Spain

Most Impressive Supranational Funding Official

Sandeep Dhawan, European Investment Bank

2 Siegfried Ruhl, European Union

3 Andrea Dore, World Bank

Most Impressive Agency Funding Official

Jörg Graupner, KfW

2 Mascha Ketting, BNG Bank

3 Petra Wehlert, KfW

Rising Star SSA Funding Official

Miia Palviainen, Council of Europe Development Bank (and formerly Municipality Finance)

Sydney Siahaija, BNG Bank

(joint winners)

2 Joris Schoenmakers, Asian Development Bank

SSA INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS

Most Impressive Bank for SSA Bonds

JP Morgan

2 Deutsche Bank

3 Citigroup

Coming Force in SSA Bonds

BMO Capital Markets

2 Santander

3 Danske Bank

Most Impressive Bank for SSA ESG Capital Markets

Crédit Agricole CIB

2 BNP Paribas

3 NatWest

Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for SSA Primary Bond Markets

HSBC

2 BNP Paribas

3 Goldman Sachs

Most Impressive SSA Coverage Team

Deutsche Bank

2 JP Morgan

3 TD Securities

Most Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA Bonds

JP Morgan

2 Deutsche Bank

3 Citigroup

Most Impressive SSA House in Euros

BNP Paribas

2 Deutsche Bank

3 JP Morgan

Most Impressive SSA House in Dollars

Citigroup

2 JP Morgan

3= BMO Capital Markets

3= RBC Capital Markets

Most Impressive SSA House in Sterling

NatWest

2 Barclays

3 RBC Capital Markets

Most Impressive SSA House in Non-Core Currencies

JP Morgan

2 Danske Bank

3 TD Securities

Most Impressive SSA House for the Canadian Market

RBC Capital Markets

2 TD Securities

3 BMO Capital Markets

Most Impressive SSA House for the Japanese Market

Nomura

2 Daiwa Capital Markets

3 Citigroup

Most Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAs

JP Morgan

2 Crédit Agricole

3 Citigroup

SSA BOND BANKER AWARDS

Most Impressive SSA Syndicate Banker

Neal Ganatra, Deutsche Bank

2 Lars Humble, formerly Goldman Sachs

3 Alex Barnes, Citigroup

Most Impressive SSA Origination Banker

Ebba Wexler, Citigroup

2 Garry Jaskierowicz, Nomura

3= Dorothée Amar, Goldman Sachs

3= François Planque, Bank of America

3= Laura O’Connor, TD Securities

Rising Star SSA Banker

Pieter van Blommestein, Deutsche Bank

2 Ali Nauman, Santander

3= Lukas Lippenmeyer, Deutsche Bank

3= Sara Montes, Nomura

Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker for SSAs

Myriam Zapata, BNP Paribas

2 Tanguy Claquin, Crédit Agricole

3 Philip Brown, Citigroup

OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS

Most Influential Investor in SSA Bonds

BlackRock

2 Wellington

3 Amundi

Best Law Firm for SSA Bonds

Linklaters

2= Allen & Overy

2= Clifford Chance

Best Rating Agency for SSA Bonds

S&P Global

2 Moody’s

3 Fitch

Best Second Party Opinion Provider for SSA ESG Bonds

Sustainalytics

2 ISS

3 Cicero

Best Technology Platform for the SSA Primary Bond Market

Origin

2 Ipreo

3= Agora

3= NowCM

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION BOND AWARDS

FIG BORROWER AWARDS

Most Impressive Financial Institution Borrower

Société Générale

2 BPCE

3 Banco Santander

Most Innovative Financial Institution Borrower

Société Générale

2 NatWest

3 BPCE

Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Capital

Lloyds Bank

2 ING

3 CaixaBank

Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured Debt

Banco Santander

2= ABN Amro

2= BPCE

4= ING

4= Intesa Sanpaolo

4= TD Bank

Most Impressive Debut/Returning Financial Institution Unsecured Issuer

Oldenburgische Landesbank

2 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

3 Crelan

Most Impressive FIG Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology

UBS

Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer at Using Liability Management

NatWest

2 Nationwide Building Society

3 Lloyds Bank

Most Impressive Financial Institution ESG Bond Issuer

Allied Irish Banks

2 NatWest

3 Berlin Hyp

Most Impressive Financial Institution MTN Issuer

Bank of Nova Scotia

2 BPCE

3 Rabobank

FIG FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding Official

Arnaud Mezrahi, Société Générale

2 Silvana Borgatti, Banco Santander

3= Darren Potter, Bank of Nova Scotia

3= Petra Mellor, Nordea

3= Roland Charbonnel, BPCE

Rising Star Financial Institution Funding Official

Kristian André, SBAB

FIG BANK AWARDS

Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Bonds

JP Morgan

2 Natixis

3= Barclays

3= HSBC

3= UBS

Coming Force in Financial Institution Bonds

Santander

2 Wells Fargo

3 Erste Group

Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institution Bonds

Goldman Sachs

2 Bank of America

3 Crédit Agricole

Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Capital and Regulatory Advice

UBS

2 Citigroup

3 JP Morgan

Most Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institution Bonds

JP Morgan

2 BNP Paribas

3 Barclays

Most Impressive Bank for Insurance Debt

Citigroup

2 HSBC

3= Barclays

3= Goldman Sachs

Most Impressive Investment Bank for Financial Institution ESG Capital Markets

Crédit Agricole CIB

2 ING

3 BNP Paribas

Most Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial Institutions

Barclays

2 Bank of America

3 JP Morgan

Most Impressive FIG House in Euros

BNP Paribas

2 Natixis

3 JP Morgan

Most Impressive FIG House in Dollars

JP Morgan

2 Citigroup

3 Morgan Stanley

Most Impressive FIG House in Sterling

NatWest

2 Barclays

3 Nomura

Most Impressive FIG House in Non-Core Currencies

Nomura

2 UBS

3 Citigroup

Most Impressive MTN Dealer for Financial Institutions

Citigroup

2 Goldman Sachs

3 LBBW

Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for FIG Primary Bond Markets

UBS

2 NatWest

3 JP Morgan

Best Secondary Trading House for FIG Bonds

JP Morgan

2 Citigroup

3 Barclays

FIG BOND BANKER AWARDS

Most Impressive FIG Syndicate Banker

Vincent Hoarau, Crédit Agricole CIB

2 Edward Markham, Goldman Sachs

3 Jacob Gilbert, NatWest

Rising Star FIG Bond Banker

Samira Meier, Crédit Agricole CIB

2 James Riley, ING

3= Henrietta Gould, UBS

3= Jamie Ruiz, NatWest

OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS

Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution Bonds

BlackRock

2= Amundi

2= Pimco

4 Norges Bank Investment Management

Best Law Firm for Financial Institution Bonds

Allen & Overy

2= Clifford Chance

2= Linklaters

4 White & Case

Best Rating Agency for Financial Institution Bonds

Moody’s

2 S&P Global

3 Fitch

Best Second Party Opinion Provider for FIG ESG Bonds

Sustainalytics

2 ISS

3 Moody’s

Best Technology Platform for the FIG Primary Bond Market

Origin

2 DirectBooks

3 Ipreo

CORPORATE BOND AWARDS

CORPORATE BORROWER AWARDS

Most Impressive Corporate Borrower

Enel

2 EDF

3= Tennet

3= Volkswagen

Most Innovative Corporate Borrower

Enel

2 Siemens

3 Vodafone

Most Impressive Non-European Corporate Borrower in European Currencies

IBM

2 Medtronic

3= Booking Holdings

3= Prologis

Most Impressive Corporate Yankee Bond Issuer

Nestlé

2 Volkswagen

3 Enel

Most Impressive Corporate Borrower in Sterling

EDF

2 Diageo

3= Engie

3= National Grid

Most Impressive Corporate Funding Team

Volkswagen

2 National Grid

3 Vonovia

Most Impressive Corporate Hybrid Capital Issuer

Telefónica

2 Iberdrola

3 Enel

Most Impressive Corporate Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology

Siemens

2 Volvo

Best Corporate Issuer at Using Liability Management

Deutsche Telekom

2 Enel

3= Engie

3= Heimstaden

3= Telefónica

3= Vodafone

Most Impressive Debut Corporate Bond Issuer

Suez

2 Universal Music Group

3 Siemens Energy

Most Impressive Corporate Green, Social or Sustainable Bond Issuer

Tennet

2 Ørsted

3 Volkswagen

Most Impressive Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuer

Enel

2 Anglo American

3 Air France-KLM

Most Impressive Corporate MTN Issuer

Volvo

2 National Grid

3 Toyota

4 Severn Trent

CORPORATE FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

Most Impressive Corporate Funding Official

Claudio Menghi, Nestlé

2= Alessandro Canta, Enel

2= Kwok Liu, National Grid

4 Gary Admans, BP

CORPORATE BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Bonds

Bank of America

2 HSBC

3 JP Morgan

Coming Force in Corporate Bonds

Wells Fargo

2 SMBC Nikko

3 Mizuho

Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Euros

BNP Paribas

2 HSBC

3 Bank of America

Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Dollars

Bank of America

2 JP Morgan

3 Citigroup

Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Sterling

Barclays

2 HSBC

3 NatWest

Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Corporate Bonds

BNP Paribas

2 Bank of America

3 JP Morgan

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Hybrid Capital

Barclays

2 BNP Paribas

3= Bank of America

3= Deutsche Bank

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Capital Structure Advice

Citigroup

2 Bank of America

3 JP Morgan

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Ratings Advice

JP Morgan

2 Société Générale

3 Citigroup

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Liability Management

Deutsche Bank

2 Goldman Sachs

3 Bank of America

Most Impressive Investment Bank for Corporate ESG Capital Markets and Advice

Crédit Agricole

ING

(joint winners)

3 BNP Paribas

4 HSBC

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Swaps and Other Derivatives

BNP Paribas

2 Barclays

3 Bank of America

Most Impressive Corporate MTN Dealer

Barclays

2 BNP Paribas

3= Bank of America

3= Crédit Agricole

CORPORATE BOND BANKER AWARDS

Most Impressive Corporate Bond Syndicate Banker

Angus Reynolds, Bank of America

2 Rupert Lewis, BNP Paribas

3 Michael Sabatino

Most Impressive Corporate Bond Origination Banker

Mark Kitchen, Bank of America

2 Jérôme Zecchini, HSBC

3 Nathalie Bitan, HSBC

4 Kiran Karia, JP Morgan

Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker for Corporate and FIG Borrowers

Emilie Siebenborn, BNP Paribas

2= Laurent Adoult, Crédit Agricole

2= Anjuli Pandit, HSBC

OTHER CORPORATE BOND AWARDS

Most Influential Investor in Senior Corporate Bonds

BlackRock

2 Wellington

3 Amundi

4 DWS

Most Influential Investor in Hybrid Corporate Bonds

BlackRock

2 Wellington

3 Amundi

4 DWS

Best Debt Advisory Firm for Companies

Rothschild & Co

2= Evercore

2= EY

Best Law Firm for Corporate Bonds

Allen & Overy

2 Linklaters

3 Clifford Chance

Best Rating Agency for Corporate Bonds

Moody’s

2 S&P Global

3 Fitch

Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Corporate ESG Bonds

Sustainalytics

2 ISS

3 Moody’s

EMERGING MARKET BOND AWARDS

EM BORROWER AWARDS

Overall Most Impressive Emerging Markets Issuer

Public Investment Fund

2 Turkey

3 First Abu Dhabi Bank

Most Impressive Issuer in Central and Eastern Europe

Hungary

2 Poland

3 Turkey

Most Impressive Issuer in the Middle East and Africa

Public Investment Fund

2 First Abu Dhabi Bank

3 Morocco

Most Impressive Issuer in Latin America

Chile

2 Mexico

3 Colombia

Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in CEEMEA

Public Investment Fund

2 First Abu Dhabi Bank

3 Hungary

Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in Latin AmericaUruguay

2 Chile

3 Cemex

EM FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

Most Impressive Funding Official in Central and Eastern Europe

Zoltán Kurali, Hungary

2 Yuriy Butsa, Ukraine

3 Zeynep Boga, Turkey

Most Impressive Funding Official in the Middle East and Africa

Rula AlQadi, First Abu Dhabi Bank

2 Fahad Al-Saif, Public Investment Fund

3 Abdelhakim Jouahri, Morocco

Most Impressive Funding Official in Latin America

Patricio Sepúlveda, Chile

2= Carlos García Moreno, América Móvil

2= María del Carmen Bonilla Rodríguez, Mexico

4 Fernando Reiter, Cemex

EM INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS

Most Impressive Bank for Emerging Market Bonds

JP Morgan

2 Citi

3 Standard Chartered

Most Impressive Bank for Central and Eastern European Bonds

BNP Paribas

2 JP Morgan

3 Citi

Most Impressive Bank for Middle Eastern and African Bonds

Citi

2 JP Morgan

3 Standard Chartered

Most Impressive Bank for Latin American Bonds

Citi

2 JP Morgan

3 Bank of America

Most Impressive Local Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds

Emirates NBD

2 First Abu Dhabi Bank

3 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Most Impressive Local Bank for Latin American Bonds

BBVA Bancomer

2 Itaú

3 Banco Santander Brasil

Most Impressive Bank for ESG Capital Markets in CEEMEA

BNP Paribas

2 JP Morgan

3 Standard Chartered

Most Impressive Bank for ESG Capital Markets in Latin America

Santander

2 JP Morgan

3 BNP Paribas

Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for EM Primary Bond Markets

JP Morgan

2 HSBC

3 Citi

EM BOND BANKER AWARDS

Most Impressive CEEMEA Bond Syndicate Banker

Alex Karolev, JP Morgan

2 Matt Doherty, BNP Paribas

3 Nick Darrant, Citi

Most Impressive CEEMEA Bond Origination Banker

Borys Matiash, BNP Paribas

2 Jitendra Mistry, JP Morgan

3 Boris Vladislavlev, JP Morgan

Most Impressive Latin American Bond Syndicate Banker

Jonas Knoll, JP Morgan

2 Geoffrey Hunter, Citi

Most Impressive Latin American Bond Origination Banker

Juan Pablo Gallipoli, HSBC

Rising Star Emerging Markets Bond Banker

Juris Kuprijanovs, BNP Paribas

2 Arseniy Loboyko, JP Morgan

3= Gavriel Shaya, HSBC

3= Carmen Bereincua, Citi

Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker for Emerging Markets

Clark Gard, JP Morgan

OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS

Most Influential Investor in Emerging Market Bonds

BlackRock

2 Pimco

3 Wellington

Best Law Firm for Emerging Market Bonds

White & Case

2 Allen & Overy

3 Clifford Chance

Best Rating Agency for Emerging Market Bonds

Fitch Ratings

2 Moody’s

3 S&P Global

Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Emerging Market ESG Bonds

Sustainalytics

2 S&P Global Cicero

3 Moody’s Vigeo Eiris

Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Emerging Market Bonds

MarketAxess